With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the People's Party (NPP) set to form the next government together in Meghalaya, despite the Congress winning the largest number of seats, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma took a swipe at Congress president He claimed that Rahul Gandhi's decision to send his party's top leadership to Meghalaya lacked calculation and showed immaturity. "I think top Congress leaders were sent to Meghalaya as they were told that they were the single largest party. However, they had no support from regional parties -- the latter are supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). I feel that sent four senior leaders of the party to Shillong without any calculation. It shows his lack of maturity," Sarma told ANI.

NPP president on Sunday submitted to Governor Governor Ganga Prasad a letter of support from 34 legislators in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly, and staked claim to form the next state government. ALSO READ: Meghalaya saves Congress the blushes, may spell trouble for BJP in Manipur After the counting of votes on Saturday, Meghalaya threw up a hung Assembly, with the Congress winning 21 seats and NPP bagging 19.

The 34 legislators include 19 from NPP, six from United Democratic Party (UDP), four from People's Democratic Front (PDF), two each from Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), besides one Independent MLA Samuel Sangma.

According to news agency IANS, the regional parties -- UDP, HSPDP and PDF -- extended support to the NPP on the condition that Conrad Sangma, the youngest son of former Lok Sabha Speaker P A Sangma, would be made the chief minister.

The alliance will now wait for an invitation from the Governor to form the next government.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister tendered his resignation to Governor Ganga Prasad after his party, Congress, failed to secure a majority.

ALSO READ: NDA bags Meghalaya too: NPP's Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form govt "Since the whole election process is over, the chief minister has to submit his resignation, so I did. Further course of action will follow according to convention," the outgoing chief minister told PTI.

Congress made all attempts to get the support of regional parties. The outgoing Chief Minister, Mukul Sangma, even came up with a proposal of sharing power -- two-and-a-half years each -- with the UDP, the main regional party in the state.

"He (Mukul Sangma) came and met me seeking our support to form the government with the proposal of sharing power for two-and-a-half years each," UDP chief Dr Donkupar Roy said.

Roy said that his party did not approve the idea of working with the Congress for the sake of stability.