The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday organised grand celebrations, marking the party's 38th foundation day in Mumbai. decided to dedicate its day-long effort to party workers at a time when it is either directly or indirectly in power in 21 states. Prime Minister will interact with workers of five Lok Sabha seats and with the presidents of the party's 734 district units today on the occasion of its 38 foundation day, a statement said. The five Lok Sabha constituencies chosen are New Delhi, North East Delhi, Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, North Central Mumbai and Saran in Bihar. Their MPs are Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Tiwari, Anurag Thakur, Poonam Mahajan and Rajiv Pratap Rudy respectively. The interaction comes amid an acrimonious slugfest involving the and the opposition, especially the Congress, over a variety of issues, including the ongoing deadlock in Parliament and Dalit protests. Provision has been made for their comfortable stay with food packets and water supply during the entire duration of their halt in Mumbai.

Besides, similar celebrations shall be held in all districts and other states of India, and various people-oriented welfare programmes of Prime Minister shall be showcased through digital and social media.

Top 10 developments on Foundation Day celebrations, Mumbai traffic and 2019 Lok Sabha elections



1. tweets, 'Karyakartas are everything': On the BJP's 38th Foundation Day, Prime Minister today credited party workers for taking the organisation to new heights. The is the party of "a New India" and his party "believes in India's diversity, its unique culture and the strengths of 125 crore Indians", he said.

"For @BJP4India, the Karyakartas are everything. They are the heart and soul of the party, whose sweat has taken the Party to new heights. It is due to their efforts that we have the honour to serve people all over India and fulfil their aspirations. #IndiaTrustsBJP.

"I bow all @BJP4India Karyakartas on the special occasion of the Party's Sthapana Diwas," Modi said in a series of tweets.

The prime minister said at 4:30 PM today he will interact with party volunteers through a live video interaction, via the Mobile App.

1. Foundation Day celebration will see over 3 lakh party workers: The 'Maha Rally' at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Central Mumbai will have in attendance, among other party members who are to arrive from across the state. had booked 28 trains and 50,000 private buses and vehicles for the mega event.



At 4:30 this evening, I look forward to a very special interaction. I will interact with thousands of @BJP4India Karyakartas through a live video interaction, via the Mobile App.



2. Mumbai braces for heavy traffic: Residents of Mumbai will have to brace for massive traffic jams ahead of the BJP's foundation day celebrations planned at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex in the heart of the city today.

3. Mumbai police warns students who have exams: The Mumbai Police have issued advisories for those travelling in areas around the Western Express Highway. "Traffic congestion is likely to occur on approach roads to Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway towards BKC. Commuters are advised to avoid Santa Cruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR), Surve Junction on LBS Road, Sion Junction, Dharavi T Junction, Hansbhugra Marg, CST Road, Nehru Road till Ambedkar Junction and Sharadadevi Road as far as possible," the advisory read. Students appearing for exams and commuters going towards airports/railway stations may plan in advance and travel as per advisory," the advisory added.

4. Shah chaired Maharashtra core committee meet in Mumbai: on Thursday chaired a meeting of the party's Maharashtra unit core committee and discussed issues such as the expansion of organisational base at the booth level and setting up of hi-tech party offices in every district.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister Piyush Goyal, state chief Raosaheb Danve, Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, former cabinet minister Eknath Khadse and Mumbai president Ashish Shelar attended the meeting held at a luxury hotel in suburban Bandra tonight.

Shah took stock of the preparations for Friday's mega rally in Mumbai, from where the will kick off its campaign for 2019 polls, a source said.

6. set for Lok Sabha elections 2019: Sources in the say that this "direct connect with the workers" is not going to be a one-off incident but a regular exercise from here on. Modi has picked the New Delhi constituency which has Meenakshi Lekhi as party MP; North East Delhi where chief and Bhojpuri film star Manoj Tiwari is MP; North Central Mumbai where Poonam Mahajan is an MP; Anurag Thakur's constituency of Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh and Rajiv Pratap Rudy's constituency of Saran in Bihar for the first of such efforts today.

8. Dalit protests, a cause of worry for BJP: The countrywide Dalit protests against dilution of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (SC/ST Act), which claimed nine lives on Monday has thrown the spotlight on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government’s stance on caste issues. Dalits not just turning away from the but aligning with OBC dominated parties like the RJD in Bihar and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, could jettison BJP’s hopes of reelection in 2019.

The Modi government and need to do much to reach out to the Dalits in the coming months.

9. Mamata Banerjee's anti- front with Congress takes shape:

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee last week met United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and made it clear that the Congress was a must for any one-on-one fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and that the Opposition party could not be excluded from any anti- alliance in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The view is that parties dominant in a state will take the lead in putting up a one-to-one fight against the ruling alliance in the general elections 2019. Banerjee also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and received the backing of rebels Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, and Shatrughan Sinha.

10. A brief history of the BJP: The party was founded on April 6, 1980. Its first conclave the same year was held at the Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai.

It was at that rally that then party president and the man who became prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his speech recited the BJP's clarion call, "Andhera Chhatega, Suraj Niklega, Kamal Khilega" (Darkness will dissipate, the sun will rise and lotus will bloom).