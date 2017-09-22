Modi's speech at BJP national executive may set tone for Parliament session

At a rare open session of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) national
executive on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
is slated to deliver a speech that might shape the political discourse in the run-up to the winter session
of Parliament, and assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
The speech, which will be open to the media and telecast live by state broadcaster Doordarshan, comes at a time when the Modi
government is facing criticism for the economic slowdown. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
has said a stimulus package is in the works.
The BJP’s national
executive is set to pass a resolution spelling out the economic road map of the government for the next one year. Besides, it is expected to laud the PM’s leadership for the roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST) regime that integrated India into a single economic unit, and the government’s commitment to welfare of the poor.
Usually, the national
executive, chaired by party president, is attended by its 120-odd members and an equal number of special invitees. However, the BJP
is hosting an ‘extended’ national
executive this time. The audience would comprise all the party’s elected representatives in Parliament
and state legislatures.
Significantly, September 25 is the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh icon Deendayal Upadhyaya, whose vision of ‘antyodaya
’ has become the cornerstone of the Modi
government’s ‘garib kalyan’, or welfare of the poor, policy architecture since early 2016.
There are also indications that the Modi
government might bring in a Bill for reserving a third of Lok Sabha
and state legislatures’ seats for women in the winter session
of Parliament.
However, the BJP-led National
Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) constituents like the Lok Janshakti Party are needed to be convinced.
The Congress
on Thursday made public a letter that party President Sonia Gandhi
wrote to the PM on the issue a day ago. In the letter, Sonia Gandhi
urged him to take advantage of the BJP’s majority in the Lok Sabha
to get the Bill passed.
The Rajya Sabha had passed the Bill on March 9, 2010. It was stalled in the Lok Sabha
when several of the Congress
allies opposed it, demanding that seats be reserved not just Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women, but also those hailing from OBC (Other Backward Classes).
The BJP’s 2014 Lok Sabha
manifesto had committed to ensuring the passage of the Bill to provide one third reservation to women in Lok Sabha
and state assemblies. “The Congress
party has and will continue to support the women’s reservation Bill,” Congress
vice president Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
BJP
spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao retorted that the Congress
president should have first written to allies like Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party, which had opposed the passage of the Bill in 2010.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU