Lalu-Shahabuddin audio tape: RJD, JDU cry conspiracy; BJP calls out Nitish

Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has called the audio tape of a conversation between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Yadav and his party's jailed leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, which was aired by an English news channel on Saturday, a conspiracy to destabilise the state government. ( Read more

The RJD, for its part, has alleged that the recording is doctored and that it is ready to face any kind of investigation. The and are part of the alliance government in the state.

RJD, see BJP's hand behind 'conspiracy'

leader Manoj Jha accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of scripting a propaganda against Lalu, who he termed as one of the strongest voices against right-winged authoritarian.

"I find the audio tapes purported and doctored. This is malicious, this is propaganda ruled out by top script writers. We welcome all kind of investigation. Mr Yadav is one of the strongest voices against right-winged authoritarian," Jha told ANI.

Condemning the episode, JD(U) leader K C Tyagi said, "This is an attempt to destabilise the government."

gets a new stick to beat Nitish with

The did not waste any time in taking up the issue and attacking the chief minister, daring him to take action against his alliance partner. ( Read more

Following the airing of the alleged conversation, senior leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad targeted both and at a press conference in the capital and described it as the "worst form of criminal-political nexus" in the country and the "most tragic day for democracy".

"Shahabuddin represents the worst form of criminal-political nexus in the country. A convicted notorious criminal like Shahabuddin is running the administration and chief is assisting him in that," the leader said.

Prasad dared the Chief Minister to act against his alliance partner. "I want to ask on behalf of the -- will he institute criminal proceedings against Lalu?" and said it was a clear textbook case of "gross constitutional impropriety".

"Nitishji, we want to know what you are going to say, as the senior most leader of your alliance has been found speaking to a notorious criminal over phone from jail, which is a crime," the leader said.