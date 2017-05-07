TRENDING ON BS
Lalu-Shahabuddin audio tape: RJD, JDU cry conspiracy; BJP calls out Nitish

The recordings were aired by newly-launched English news channel Republic TV on Saturday

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

File photo of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Photo: PTI

Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has called the audio tape of a conversation between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his party's jailed leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, which was aired by an English news channel on Saturday, a conspiracy to destabilise the state government. (Read more)

The RJD, for its part, has alleged that the recording is doctored and that it is ready to face any kind of investigation. The RJD and JDU are part of the alliance government in the state.   

RJD, JDU see BJP's hand behind 'conspiracy'

RJD leader Manoj Jha accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of scripting a propaganda against Lalu, who he termed as one of the strongest voices against right-winged authoritarian.

"I find the audio tapes purported and doctored. This is malicious, this is propaganda ruled out by top BJP script writers. We welcome all kind of investigation. Mr Lalu Prasad Yadav is one of the strongest voices against right-winged authoritarian," Jha told ANI.

Condemning the episode, JD(U) leader K C Tyagi said, "This is an attempt to destabilise the Bihar government."

BJP gets a new stick to beat Nitish with

The BJP did not waste any time in taking up the issue and attacking the Bihar chief minister, daring him to take action against his alliance partner. (Read more)

Following the airing of the alleged conversation, senior BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad targeted both Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar at a press conference in the national capital and described it as the "worst form of criminal-political nexus" in the country and the "most tragic day for democracy".

"Shahabuddin represents the worst form of criminal-political nexus in the country. A convicted notorious criminal like Shahabuddin is running the administration and RJD chief Lalu Prasad is assisting him in that," the BJP leader said.

Prasad dared the Bihar Chief Minister to act against his alliance partner. "I want to ask Nitish Kumar on behalf of the BJP -- will he institute criminal proceedings against Lalu?" and said it was a clear textbook case of "gross constitutional impropriety".

"Nitishji, we want to know what you are going to say, as the senior most leader of your alliance has been found speaking to a notorious criminal over phone from jail, which is a crime," the BJP leader said.

