Modi in Gujarat live: I bow to you for blessing BJP for decades, PM tweeted
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rally at Gujarat's Gandhinagar for BJP today. Follow Modi's speech LIVE
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
Last Updated at October 16, 2017 14:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
is visiting his home state Gujarat and is expected to address a massive rally at a village near Gandhinagar today.
This is likely to be his last speech at a big public rally before the Election Commission’s model code of conduct kicks in for Gujarat assembly poll. He will also participate in the Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan to be held at Bhat gam near Gandhinagar.
The function will mark the conclusion of 15-day long Gujarat Gaurav Yatra. The BJP
started the yatra from two routes - one from Karamsad on the first of this month and another from Porbandar on October 2.
In a series of tweets on Sunday evening, the PM set the stage for the ‘Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan’, or Gujarat pride mega-congregation. A BJP
press statement on Sunday evening attempted to underline the importance of the event. It said as many as 10,000 party workers have been involved in making the public meeting a success.
The public meeting comes on the heels of the Gujarat government announcing a series of sops. While it isn’t known if the PM might make more announcements, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had complained on Thursday that the Election Commission postponed announcing the Gujarat poll dates to enable Modi to announce more sops at the Monday rally.
BJP
president Amit Shah will also be present at the concluding ceremony of the Yatra.
The Gaurav Yatra was meant to highlight the achievements of the BJP
government in the State.
In his tweets, the PM said: “Tomorrow in Gandhinagar, I will join Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan, which will bring together lakhs of BJP
Karyakartas from across Gujarat. Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan comes after the successful culmination of the two Gujarat Gaurav Yatras.”
2:27 PM Modi had visited Gujarat to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects in Rajkot, Vadnagar, Gandhinagar and Bharuch
Also Read: Modi in Gujarat: Intensified Mission Indradhanush launched in Vadnagar
2:26 PM Narendra Modi has been frequently visiting poll-bound Gujarat
2:24 PM “With nearly 7 lakh BJP members attending the event (Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan), this will be the biggest rally ever organized in the country’’, said BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya.
2:24 PM The BJP has left no stone unturned to put up a show of strength ahead the assembly elections.
2:21 PM The yatra travelled through districts of Central and North Gujarat, whereas the Second leg started on October 2 from Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, which passed through Saurashtra and South Gujarat.
2:20 PM The first leg of the yatra started from Karamsad, the native place of Sardar Patel on October 1
2:10 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: Gujarat Gaurav Yatras showcased the spirit of Jan Shakti and reflected Gujarat's strong faith in politics of development and good governance.
2:09 PM
2:08 PM
First Published: Mon, October 16 2017. 14:26 IST
