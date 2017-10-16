Modi in Gujarat live: I bow to you for blessing BJP for decades, PM tweeted

Prime Minister is visiting his home state Gujarat and is expected to address a massive rally at a village near Gandhinagar today.

This is likely to be his last speech at a big public rally before the Election Commission’s model code of conduct kicks in for Gujarat assembly poll. He will also participate in the Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan to be held at Bhat gam near Gandhinagar.

The function will mark the conclusion of 15-day long Gujarat Gaurav Yatra. The started the yatra from two routes - one from Karamsad on the first of this month and another from Porbandar on October 2.

In a series of tweets on Sunday evening, the PM set the stage for the ‘Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan’, or Gujarat pride mega-congregation. A press statement on Sunday evening attempted to underline the importance of the event. It said as many as 10,000 party workers have been involved in making the public meeting a success.

The public meeting comes on the heels of the Gujarat government announcing a series of sops. While it isn’t known if the PM might make more announcements, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had complained on Thursday that the Election Commission postponed announcing the Gujarat poll dates to enable Modi to announce more sops at the Monday rally.

president Amit Shah will also be present at the concluding ceremony of the Yatra.

The Gaurav Yatra was meant to highlight the achievements of the government in the State.

In his tweets, the PM said: “Tomorrow in Gandhinagar, I will join Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan, which will bring together lakhs of Karyakartas from across Gujarat. Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan comes after the successful culmination of the two Gujarat Gaurav Yatras.”