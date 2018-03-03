BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that it would be a 'historic victory' of the BJP in Tripura and Nagaland and accused the Congress party of using a communal card in Meghalaya. "We will snatch Tripura from the communist. We have got the edge in Nagaland and it will be a historic victory. In Meghalaya, it was polarized between Christians and non-Christians, and it is unfortunate that the Congress used the communal card there," Swamy told ANI. He further said the result of the assembly polls will clear the picture of 2019 General election While a CPI(M) candidate died in Tripura, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate was killed in Meghalaya, and this resulted in countermanding of the polls in one seat in each of the two states. Though the strength of each assembly is 60, voting was held for 59 constituencies in all the three states, for different reasons BJP, Left run neck and neck in Tripura, lead in 5 seats each No leads in Meghalaya so far #Tripura: Visuals from outside the counting centre in Agartala. pic.twitter.com/tbU1xPlJL8 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

Northeast Assembly Election Results 2018: It will be judgement day for the BJP, Congress, the CPI-M-led Left Front, and the Naga People's Front on Saturday as and the results of Nagaland and Meghalaya will be declared. The counting of votes for the Northeast Assembly polls in three states — Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura — will be held amid tight security.

Polling was held for 59 of 60 Assembly seats in each of the three states for different reasons. Tripura Assembly elections were held on February 18. Meghalaya assembly elections and Nagaland assembly elections were held on February 27. The counting of votes in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland began at 8 am and results are expected by the afternoon.

In Tripura, two exit polls have suggested the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dethroning the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)-led government that has had an uninterrupted run since 1993. A total of 292 candidates, including 23 women and many independents, are in the fray in the state.

In Meghalaya, which saw around 84 per cent voting, the contest involves the ruling Congress, BJP, People's Party (NPP) and the newly floated People's Democratic Front.

In Nagaland, the BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the two are contesting 20 and 40 seats respectively. The CVoter survey has predicted a victory for the BJP-NDPP with the combine likely to get 25-31 seats with 38.4 per cent vote share.