-
ALSO READ75% polling in Nagaland, 67% in Meghalaya: Top 10 developments People rejected attempts to infuse 'poison of casteism' in Gujarat: Modi Saurashtra votes for Congress, but no clear trend from other rural belts Final numbers: BJP retains Gujarat for 6th straight time with 99 seats Gujarat election: Rupani to Mewani, watch out for these candidates today
-
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that it would be a 'historic victory' of the BJP in Tripura and Nagaland and accused the Congress party of using a communal card in Meghalaya. "We will snatch Tripura from the communist. We have got the edge in Nagaland and it will be a historic victory. In Meghalaya, it was polarized between Christians and non-Christians, and it is unfortunate that the Congress used the communal card there," Swamy told ANI. He further said the result of the assembly polls will clear the picture of 2019 General election While a CPI(M) candidate died in Tripura, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate was killed in Meghalaya, and this resulted in countermanding of the polls in one seat in each of the two states. Though the strength of each assembly is 60, voting was held for 59 constituencies in all the three states, for different reasons BJP, Left run neck and neck in Tripura, lead in 5 seats each No leads in Meghalaya so far #Tripura: Visuals from outside the counting centre in Agartala. pic.twitter.com/tbU1xPlJL8 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU