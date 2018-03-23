In a major relief for the (AAP) and its convenor Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the on Friday set aside the disqualification of 20 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and referred the matter back to the (EC). On January 19, the EC had recommended that the MLAs be disqualified for holding offices of profit as they had been appointed parliamentary secretaries to ministers in the Delhi government in March 2015. Two days later, President Ram Nath Kovind had approved the disqualification. The MLAs had then approached the challenging their disqualification. During the arguments, the MLAs had told the court that EC's order disqualifying them for allegedly holding offices of profit was passed in "complete violation of natural justice" as they were not given an opportunity to explain their stand before the poll panel. In September 2016, the had ruled against their appointment as parliamentary secretaries, after hearing their pleas on a daily basis since February 7. The high court had on January 24 refused to stay the Centre's notification disqualifying them but had restrained the poll panel from taking any "precipitate measures" such as announcing dates for by-polls to fill the vacancies. The relieved lawmakers are Kailash Gahlot, Naresh Yadav, Som Dutt, Praveen Kumar, Nitin Tyagi, Adarsh Shastri, Sanjeev Jha, Jarnail Singh, Sukhvir Singh, Madan Lal, Sarita Singh, Alka Lamba, Rajesh Rishi, Anil Kumar Bajpai, Manoj Kumar, Avtar Singh, Vijendar Garg Vijay, Rajesh Gupta, Sharad Kumar and Shiv Charan Goel. The petition was filed in the EC by Prashant Patel against 21 MLAs of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Subsequently, the proceedings were dropped against Jarnail Singh after he resigned as the Rajouri Garden MLA to contest the Punjab Assembly polls. The EC was of the "considered opinion" that the MLAs were "de facto" parliamentary secretaries from March 13, 2015, to September 8, 2016, when the high court had set aside the appointments by terming those unconstitutional. 1) Kejriwal says 'it is a victory of truth': Delhi Chief Minister on Friday said "it is a victory of truth" after the set aside the Centre's notification disqualifying 20 MLAs in an case. "It is a victory of truth. The elected representatives were wrongfully disqualified. The high court has given justice to the people of Delhi. It is their victory. Congratulations to the people of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted. CM @ArvindKejriwal is congratulating residents as Delhi High Court quashes opinion of Election Commission on 20 AAP MLAs who were disqualified, observes that principle of 'Natural Justice' not upheld, sets aside disqualification. pic.twitter.com/ipxNocDvAp — (@AamAadmiParty) March 23, 2018 2) MLAs shout 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': The MLAs shouted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" in the Assembly after the order. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, too, welcomed the order as he joined the legislators in thumping tables in the Delhi Assembly during its ongoing Budget session. 3) EC to hear MLAs plea again: After the Delhi HC's relief to the party in the case, leader Saurabh Bharadwaj told news agencies that the MLAs were not given a chance "to put their point, so now the court has given them a chance to do that". The leader added that the "EC would hear their plea again". The MLAs shouted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" in the Assembly after the order. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, too, welcomed the order as he joined the legislators in thumping tables in the Delhi Assembly during its ongoing Budget session.After the Delhi HC's relief to the party in the case, leader Saurabh Bharadwaj told news agencies that the MLAs were not given a chance "to put their point, so now the court has given them a chance to do that". The leader added that the "EC would hear their plea again".

MLAs were not given a chance to put their point, so now the court has given them a chance to do that. The EC will hear their plea again: Saurabh Bhardwaj, on relief to MLAs. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/WO7W12llyX — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

The court has said that this case will be reopened. I had just raised a constitutional issue, there is no setback for me: Prashant Patel, petitioner in the 20 MLAs disqualification case #Delhi pic.twitter.com/Ka5tLfGzL3 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

5) 20 MLAs to attend Budget session: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday said he will allow the 20 MLAs , embroiled in the controversy, to attend the ongoing Budget session in the wake of the high court setting aside their disqualification in the case.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar said that the EC's recommendation was bad in law and remanded their plea back to the poll panel, which will hear it afresh. 6) Delhi HC says EC 'violated natural justice': Terming the EC's recommendation on disqualification as "vitiated", the Bench said that there was violation of natural justice and no oral hearing was given to the MLAs before disqualifying them as legislators of the Delhi Assembly. 7) HC asks EC to 're-examine the factual matrix': In its 79-page order, the Bench said that the opinion of the EC was quashed for "violation of principle of natural justice namely failure to give oral hearing and opportunity to address arguments on merits of the issue".

"The order of remand is passed to the of India to hear arguments and thereafter decide all the important and seminal issues, like what is meant by expression office-of-profit held under the government...," the court said.

It asked the EC to "re-examine the factual matrix to decide whether the petitioners ( MLAs) had incurred disqualification on appointment as parliamentary secretaries, without being influenced by the earlier order or observations on the said aspect in this order".

Prashant Patel, the petitioner in the 20 MLAs’ disqualification case, told news agencies that court "has said that this case will be reopened", adding that this was not a setback for him. "I had just raised a constitutional issue," said Patel.