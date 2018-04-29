Earlier today, President launched an attack on the government while addressing a public rally at the Ramlila Ground showcased 'Jan Aakrosh' (public outrage) over alleged failures and corruption of the NDA government.

In the first such rally since assuming the post of president, Gandhi spoke extensively on how Modi government has failed to hear the grievances of Indian citizens.

The President said wherever he goes, he sees the anger against the governance and that no section of the society is happy. He said people search for truth in Narendra Modi's speeches as now citizens have realised that PM only talks and does nothing.

"The youth believed in Modi's promises of jobs but he did nothing to curb unemployment. Instead he destroyed small companies with his demonetisation and GST moves," said Rahul.

He added that farmers across the country work relentlessly under huge pressure yet not a single rupee was waived off by He said without Party, farmers can't live peacefully in India.

Taking a jibe at Modi calling himself 'chowkidaar', Gandhi said India's chowkidaar, who filled the pocket of fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi, uttered not a single word as he let him out of the country.

Gandhi said Prime Minister changed the Rafale deal without discussion and bought the aircraft at double the price at which the UPA govt was buying it.

Speaking on recent Supreme Court judges issue, the President said it's the first time in 70 years that Supreme Court judges came forward to ask for justice from the people.

Gandhi said Dalits, minorities and women in every state are facing atrocities due to rule and yet Modi says nothing and takes no measures to nullify it.

He also spoke on Modi's China visit saying the Prime Minister and President Xi Jinping are having a discussion without an agenda. He added the Chinese army stationed itself in Doklam yet Modi is sipping tea with Xi peacefully, without uttering a word on Doklam.

Former president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, prominent leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and others also addressed the rally.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Modi, she questioned what happened to his "Na khaoonga, na khane doonga" slogan.

"Judiciary is passing through an unprecedented crisis. Media can't play its role, it is being stopped from doing so...It is a sensitive phase we need to take seriously...we will fight this on behalf of the people," she told the gathering, PTI reported.





Modi ji had said 'na khaunga na khane dunga'but corruption has increased. Aaj desh mein asatya aur anyay ka bolbala hai. Whoever raises voice has to bear the brunt of Modi Govt's anger: Sonia Gandhi at #JanAakroshRally pic.twitter.com/J2iuU58gVD — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2018

The rally came ahead of the Assembly elections, which will take place on May 12.

The rally was being seen as very important from the Congress's point of view as it is taking place in the run-up to the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and other states.

Meanwhile, ahead of the rally, president on Sunday said it was, in fact, a 'Parivar Akrosh' rally that highlights increasing irrelevance of a "dynasty and their courtiers", who have been sent out of power from one state after another in elections.