Raj Babbar on Wednesday resigned from the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, a party source said. A report on India Today said that till the time Babbar's resignation is confirmed, he will continue working as the state party president.
The report also quoted sources as saying the party is eyeing a prominent leader from the Brahmin community as Babbar's replacement.Jitin Prasad, Rajesh Mishra and Laliteshpati Tripathi were to be considered as possible replacements for Raj Babbar's recent resignation, the report added. Taking the resignation into consideration, former union minister Salman Khurshid said that unnecessary speculation in connection with Congress state party chiefs stepping-down one after another must be avoided. ALSO READ: Avoid speculation: Khurshid on Cong leaders' resignations Khurshid told ANI that to jump on to any conclusion without any evidence would be unfair. "We should at least wait for the announcement and not introspect. The Congress president said he wanted to revitalise the party and take the best advantage of young people and old people too," he said. The recent development followed Congress' worst performance in recent Lok Sabha bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur, where their deposits were seized. ALSO READ: For Modi, recent bypoll verdict is bad news but so it is for Rahul as well Earlier on Monday, Goa Congress President Shantaram Naik resigned from his post too. Congress president Rahul Gandhi's plans to reinvigorate the grand-old party.
