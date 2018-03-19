Raj Thackeray wants Modi-mukt Bharat, says note ban biggest scam: 10 points

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has called for a 'Modi-mukt Bharat' and for all Opposition parties to unite against the BJP. (Photo: Wikipedia)

"But Akshay Kumar is not even an Indian citizen. He holds a Canadian passport and Wikipedia describes him as an Indian-born Canadian actor," Thackeray said.

8) CM Fadnavis 'busy singing songs': Thackeray didn't just target Prime Minister Modi. Taking Thackeray didn't just target Prime Minister Modi. Taking potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , who recently featured in a video song about river conservation, the MNS chief said, "There are so many problems in the state, but apparently the CM is busy singing songs."

9) 'Media covered Sridevi funeral under govt pressure': Thackeray said that the media might have covered Bollywood actor Sridevi's funeral extensively at the government's behest to divert the people's attention from the Nirav Modi-Punjab Bank scam. Thackeray also questioned the government's decision to accord a state funeral to Sridevi last month.

"Sridevi was a great actor, but what did she do for the country that her body was wrapped in the tricolour?" he asked.

The government was trying to control the media, judiciary and agencies like the CBI, Thackeray said, alleging that the media was under tremendous pressure from the BJP-led government.

10) Thackeray meets Pawar: Raj Thackeray met (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday, ahead of Sunday's MNS rally. Thackeray later described the meeting, at Pawar's residence in south Mumbai, as a courtesy call and not a political one.

Congress President also met Sharad Pawar on Wednesday evening after the BJP's defeat in three Lok Sabha by-elections and is believed to have discussed unity among Opposition parties to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Further, the show of Opposition unity will not stop at Sonia Gandhi's dinner, which took place last week. Instead, it will continue at chief Sharad Pawar's residence at the end of March , senior leaders have said. Top sources have said that Pawar has called a meet of all Opposition leaders, including the Congress, to discuss a strategy for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. leader Praful Patel has already met Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and invited her to attend the meet. After the meeting with Banerjee last week, Patel had told reporters that the idea of having a federal front in the future was discussed between them.