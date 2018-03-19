Raj Thackeray wants Modi-mukt Bharat, says note ban biggest scam: 10 points

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah might look forward to a 'Congress-mukt Bharat', but Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, playing on their words, has called for a "Modi-mukt Bharat" (India free of Modi) after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Raj Thackeray has launched an all-out attack on Prime Minister Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Thackeray, who was addressing party workers at a rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai, called on all Opposition parties to come together in order to remove the BJP-led NDA government from power and usher in a "Modi-mukt Bharat". The MNS chief also claimed that the country was "fed up with the false promises" made by Prime Minister Modi. Thackeray's call for Opposition unity comes at a time when BJP's rival parties have started to come together under one tent -- from dinner parties at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's house to the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Raj Thackeray's remarks also came after he met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, who is also reportedly set to host a meeting of Opposition parties at his residence. While the meeting might have raised eyebrows in political circles, Thackeray has described the meeting at Pawar's residence as a courtesy call. Here are the top highlights of MNS chief Raj Thackeray 'Modi-mukt Bharat' speech attacking Narendra Modi and the BJP: 1) 'Modi-mukt Bharat': Pulling no punches, which is his usual style, Raj Thackeray called for a "Modi-mukt Bharat". Addressing a rally on the occasion of Gudi Padwa in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Thackeray said, "Today, we have to gear up for the third independence. All the political parties must unite to make 'Modi-mukt Bharat' a reality." "India got its first independence in 1947, second in 1977 (after the post-Emergency election) and 2019 can bring a third independence if India becomes Modi-mukt," the MNS chief said. Thackeray borrowed and modified the oft-repeated BJP call for a 'Congress-mukt Bharat', which commentators have also called 'Opposition-mukt Bharat' given the Modi and Shah duo's electoral victories in the past four years, to launch a scathing attack at the ruling party in the Centre. 2) 'Opposition must unite': Thackeray's prescription for ensuring a "Modi-mukt Bharat"? The MNS chief said that all Opposition parties should come together to get rid of the BJP-led NDA government. His call for Opposition unity comes at a time when the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party combine in Uttar Pradesh defeated the BJP in the state bypolls, pushing the saffron party out of state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur constituency. 3) India is 'fed up of Modi's promises': Not stopping his attack, Thackeray said that the country was "fed up with the false promises" made by Prime Minister Modi and his government. Further, in a dig at the prime minister's foreign tours, Thackeray said that Modi was apparently visiting foreign countries to get "flour for Pakoda" as his tours haven't fetched any investments. ALSO READ: Raj Thackeray meets Pawar ahead of MNS rally 4) Demonetisation could be 'biggest scam' in India: Thackeray singled out the Modi government's decision to demonetise old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes in November of 2016 for particular criticism. According to the MNS chief, if the Modi government was ousted and an inquiry was ordered into demonetisation, the note ban exercise might turn out to the biggest scam ever since 1947. 5) Nation-wide riots may be sparked in future: In his hour-long speech, the MNS chief warned about attempts by certain elements to spark nation-wide riots in the future. "The Babri Masjid demolition case is in the Supreme Court and it will be deliberately discussed in the coming days to instigate communal riots," he said. While he said that he was in favour of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, he also said that it should not be used as an election issue. ALSO READ: This govt can't do anything for you: Raj Thackeray to farmers 6) Maharashtra turning into a desert: Quoting an Indian Space Research Organisation report, Thackeray said, "A large-scale desertification of Maharashtra is going on due to the depletion of groundwater. After Rajasthan, our state has reported the second highest rate of desertification in the country." Saying this, he went on to question Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's claim of digging of 56,000 wells in the state. ALSO READ: 'Modi-mukt Bharat': Raj Thackeray launches scathing attack on NDA govt 7) Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Padman 'propaganda programmes': The MNS chief also said films like Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Padman were a covert propaganda for government schemes.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who starred in both the films, was trying to follow the footsteps of Manoj Kumar, an actor who was popularly known as "Bharat Kumar", he added."But Akshay Kumar is not even an Indian citizen. He holds a Canadian passport and Wikipedia describes him as an Indian-born Canadian actor," Thackeray said. 8) CM Fadnavis 'busy singing songs': Thackeray didn't just target Prime Minister Modi. Taking potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who recently featured in a video song about river conservation, the MNS chief said, "There are so many problems in the state, but apparently the CM is busy singing songs." 9) 'Media covered Sridevi funeral under govt pressure': Thackeray said that the media might have covered Bollywood actor Sridevi's funeral extensively at the government's behest to divert the people's attention from the Nirav Modi-Punjab National Bank scam. Thackeray also questioned the government's decision to accord a state funeral to Sridevi last month. "Sridevi was a great actor, but what did she do for the country that her body was wrapped in the tricolour?" he asked. The government was trying to control the media, judiciary and agencies like the CBI, Thackeray said, alleging that the media was under tremendous pressure from the BJP-led government. 10) Thackeray meets Pawar: Raj Thackeray met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday, ahead of Sunday's MNS rally. Thackeray later described the meeting, at Pawar's residence in south Mumbai, as a courtesy call and not a political one. Congress President Rahul Gandhi also met Sharad Pawar on Wednesday evening after the BJP's defeat in three Lok Sabha by-elections and is believed to have discussed unity among Opposition parties to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. According to reports, Pawar is emerging as a key interlocutor among Opposition parties, which have been talking of a combined front in the 2019 polls. ALSO READ: Sharad Pawar emerging as key interlocutor among opposition parties Further, the show of Opposition unity will not stop at Sonia Gandhi's dinner, which took place last week. Instead, it will continue at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence at the end of March, senior NCP leaders have said. Top NCP sources have said that Pawar has called a meet of all Opposition leaders, including the Congress, to discuss a strategy for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. NCP leader Praful Patel has already met Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and invited her to attend the meet. After the meeting with Banerjee last week, Patel had told reporters that the idea of having a federal front in the future was discussed between them. According to TMC sources, Banerjee, who was not able to attend Gandhi's dinner due to prior commitments, has confirmed her attendance at Pawar's meeting.
With agency inputs
