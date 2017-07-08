G20 Summit 2017: PM Modi pitches for global deterrent action against terror

He also pitched for ban on the entry of officials from terrorism-supporting nations into G20 nations

Prime Minister today called for a concerted global crackdown on nations supporting for their political goals and named Pakistan-based groups (LeT) and (JeM) among major terror outfits alongside the and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) at the



As the G20 leaders put their heads together for a solution on issues like terrorism, and open trade, Modi delivered a strong message against and also pitched for ban on the entry of officials from terrorism-supporting countries into



As the summit got underway in this German port city amid violent protests, German Chancellor and host even favoured a "compromise" solution if there was no consensus on contentious issues while India appeared on the majority side of the countries seeking decisive action in the fight against global warming, and terror financing.



At the venue, police had to resort to water canon, tear gas and pepper spray to deal with the anti- protesters.



In the evening, the G20 leaders pledged to crackdown on terror safe havens and curb radicalisation through the internet and social media.



The declaration also found mention of various issues raised by Modi in his statement at the leaders' retreat earlier in the morning.



On the sidelines of the Summit, Modi had an interaction with Chinese President even as tensions remain high between India and China in the Sikkim section.



Both leaders had a conversation on a "range of issues" at an informal meeting of leaders.



In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson said Modi and Xi discussed "a range of issues" at the leaders' informal gathering in Hamburg "hosted by China." He did not elaborate on the issues discussed.



Later, in an address to leaders, Modi "appreciated" momentum in the bloc under the Chinese chairmanship and extended full cooperation for the grouping's upcoming summit in China. He also extended full cooperation and best wishes to China for the next summit in Xiamen later this year.



"Under Xi's chairmanship, the progress and positive momentum of has further deepened our cooperation," Modi said.



Modi said has been a strong voice and needs to show leadership on and global economy, according to a press release issued by the MEA.



It quoted Modi as saying that should also "collectively oppose financing, franchises, safe havens, support and sponsors."



In his speech, Xi also appreciated the momentum witnessed at the bloc during India's chairmanship before it was passed on to China, and praised India's strong resolve against terrorism, the press release said.



It quoted Xi as saying he appreciates India's success in economic and social development and wishes India even bigger success.



Stressing that there should be no "safe spaces" for terrorist financing anywhere in the world, the expressed their commitment to intensify capacity building and technical assistance, especially in relation to terrorist financing hot-spots.



"We will advance the effective implementation of the international standards on transparency and beneficial ownership of legal persons and legal arrangements for the purposes of countering financing terrorism," they said in the joint declaration.



At the G20 meet, Modi said that it was "mandatory" to implement the consensus of the Paris agreement on and asserted that India would implement the accord in "letter and spirit".



He also asked leaders from the to be forthcoming on the action as he emphasised the need for cooperation in the world of opposing realities.



The statement came against the backdrop of the US pulling out of the Paris pact last month.



Modi held bilateral meetings with his Japanese counterpart and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with informal interactions with a number of world leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.



The Prime Minister also had a brief chat with US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President and other top leaders.



At the leaders' gathering here, Modi held informal meetings with Brazilian President and South African President



A briefing by India was cancelled.



and Russian President held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Summit.



Later in the evening, the leaders attended a musical concert at the city's newly opened Elbphilharmonie concert house, where Hamburg Philharmonic State Orchestra played the European Union's unofficial anthem, 'The Ode to Joy' from Beethoven's 9th Symphony.



After the concert, Merkel was to host dinner for the leaders and their partners. At that time, the government heads are expected to have informal discussions on various issues that may have a bearing on the final communique.

Press Trust of India