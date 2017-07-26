Ford Motor Q2 profit rises to $2.04 bn on lower tax rate

-
Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly net profit that beat expectations because of a lower effective tax rate than the same period a year earlier and increased sales of more profitable pickup trucks in the US market.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based company reported second-quarter net income of $2.04 billion, or 51 cents per share, up from just under $2 billion, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, the No. 2 U.S. automaker reported earnings per share of 56 cents, and on that basis analysts, on average, looked for 43 cents.
