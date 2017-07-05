Cannes Ad Fest: Simplicity of 'Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks' campaign

Washing hands with soap would seem to be an easy enough habit to inculcate, but ask any parent the answer would be quite surprising. This is even truer in non-urban areas where soaps are a luxury item and where children often spend a large part of the day, away from the supervision of their parents or guardians. This was the problem that Kolkata-based and its agency chose to focus on for their campaign for brand

The brief was to break the cycle of apathy and accessibility that hampered cleanliness among children in villages. chose to use Savlon, a brand that has adopted as one of its core values, to push through the message. It approached agency India for an effective way to push its plan forward without being preachy or impractical with the solution.

Why the effort gains importance is because of where India stands in terms of among children. A recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) says that India accounts for the second-highest death rate of children are less than five years of age in South-east Asia, due to poor hygiene, sanitation and environmental factors. The report adds that India fares far worse than China and is among the world’s top 35 countries with the highest death rate among under-five children due to an unhealthy environment. “National behaviour change (with) handwashing programmes in India and China would produce large economic gains from reduced diarrhoea and acute respiratory infections such as a 92-fold return to investment in India and a 35-fold return to investment in China,” the report said.

Savlon’s campaign focused on hand among children. For one clean hands are a key component of an overall healthy lifestyle, and secondly, it helped the company fold its brand objective into the larger national Clean India mission.

The solution was first formally tabled on last year (November 14) and was called ‘ Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks’. The campaign infused a product that most kids are familiar with, chalk sticks, with soap granules. The idea integrated neatly into the lives of children, driving home the message of hand cleverly. That the chalk sticks were an inexpensive solution to the problem was not lost on Ogilvy and its client ITC, allowing them to push the innovation aggressively in schools.



On the campaign trail * Launched in November last year, ‘ Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks’, a campaign created by India for offers an interesting and easy-to apply solution for children’s in small towns and rural areas * The solution is a chalk stick infused with soap granules, a regular class room tool doubling up as a soap bar. Children use the chalk sticks during class and the dust that settles on their hands acts as soap when placed under water * The product was easily adopted by children and the desired objective of keeping their hands clean was neatly integrated into their daily lives. As an inexpensive solution, it was easy for and Ogilvy to push this in schools * has reached one million children in over 2,000 schools with this initiative. It got Ogilvy seven out of its total nine-metal-haul at the Cannes Ad Fest 2017 The product was conceptualised by the creative team of Ram Hariharan, Nishant Jethi and Mahesh Ambaliya at Ogilvy. The powder from the chalk sticks, acts as soap the moment it is placed under water. “The reason why the idea clicked so well was because it was a creative solution to a very real problem. Kids in rural areas use chalk and slate in school to write. The chalk sticks act as a regular writing instrument during class and the chalk dust that sticks on to their hands as a result converts into soap lather the moment kids rub their hands under water,” said Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, executive creative directors at the agency’s Mumbai office.

In a statement, said that ‘ Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks’ was an integral part of the Swasth India Mission, a programme designed to encourage behavioural change towards washing hands among children and adults. This mission has already reached about one million children in over 2,000 schools.

Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, ITC’s personal care products business, said, “In line with ITC’s core philosophy of putting India First and creating value for society, Swasth India Mission seeks to reinforce the company’s ongoing efforts in sanitation and education in India. We are happy that the innovation ( chalk sticks) has been appreciated globally.”

At Cannes this year, ‘ Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks’ walked away with two gold, one silver and four bronze Lions, giving Ogilvy seven of its total nine metals. That the agency attached a box of chalk sticks with its entry form for the festival perhaps helped further their case with the Cannes jurors got a first-hand look and feel of the solution.

