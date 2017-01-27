Computers in the classroom

As government school classrooms go, this room in the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya near Delhi’s Thyagaraj Stadium is strikingly different. Instead of a blackboard, it has a projector and a screen. The teacher wields a mouse instead of chalk. The students have no notebooks — instead their digitised Class VI English textbook is on the screen. However, what makes this classroom unusual is the enthusiastic class participation. All 35 hands go up whenever the teacher asks a question, and when it is their turn to read from the text, all 35 voices rise in high-pitched unison. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?