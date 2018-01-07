How Indians live at the heart of Ikea's strategy in lowest-priced market

Last year, 2.3 billion people visited the Ikea website. And it is said, one in ten Europeans is conceived on an Ikea bed. Now, as the Swedish giant prepares to open its first store in India, in Hyderabad, this year, it hopes it can achieve the same success in the Indian market too.

Ikea, the world’s largest seller of furniture, has its sights set on everyone. “At Ikea we target everyone. We want you to come to our store — your boss and your maid, as well,” is how India CEO Juvencio Maeztu describes Ikea’s strategy. So how does Ikea intend to cut across ...