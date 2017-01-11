Is Pakistan Army preparing to turn on LeT and Jaish?

No Lal Masjid-style crackdown, new army chief to rely on ISI squeeze

In Pakistan, a new year and a new Army chief appear to be heralding a new approach towards reining in anti-India jihadis like the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Business Standard learns from senior Pakistan Army sources that General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who took over as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) from General Raheel Sharif on November 28, has told key advisors that open-ended confrontation with India must be curbed, without compromising Pakistan’s self-respect. A senior Pakistani officer who held a detailed discussion with Bajwa tells Business ...

Ajai Shukla