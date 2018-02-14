Most companies not well-prepared for implementing artificial intelligence

Meaningful artificial intelligence (AI) deployments are just beginning to take place, according to Gartner’s 2018 CIO Agenda Survey. About four per cent of CIOs (chief information officers) have implemented AI, while 46 per cent have developed plans to do so.

Most organisations aren’t well-prepared for implementing AI. They lack internal skills in data science and plan to rely to a high degree on external providers to fill the gap. Fifty-three percent of organiSations in the CIO survey rated their own ability to mine and exploit data as ‘limited’ — the ...