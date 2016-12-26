When change was the new normal

Mandatory Firm Rotation Triggering a consolidation in the audit business What was expected to create transparency in auditing seems to have triggered a consolidation in the business, giving an edge to big multinational audit firms. The Companies Act, 2013, made it mandatory for all listed and certain classes of unlisted companies to change their audit firms after 10 years or more with effect from April 1, 2017. A survey of 1,594 NSE-listed companies by Prime Database shows that 167 of them changed their auditors this financial year. The number of NSE-listed clients of Indian-owned ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?