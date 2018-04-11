Apple iPhone likely to get three rear cameras with 5x zoom by 2019: Report

US-based software and giant is reportedly considering using three rear cameras in at least one of the iPhones by 2019, according to a report in Taiwanese news portal Economic Daily News.

Citing industry sources, the news report claims that the next would utilise three 12-megapixel sensors, with the third 12MP lens enabling 5x zoom capabilities. However, the report does not specify 5x zoom as optical, digital or hybrid. In current range of iPhones, the dual cameras manage to achieve 2x optical zoom and up to 10x digital zoom.

Even if decides to use three cameras in the next iPhone, it won’t be the first smartphone maker to achieve this feat. Huawei, a Chinese company and world’s third largest mobile phone manufacturer, recently launched the with three rear-cameras. The phone is capable to take 5x optical zoom shots, along with 960fps slow-mo video recording and artificial intelligence-based auto scene selections.

In 2018, is expected to launch three models, according to Taiwan-based KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The smartphones are reported to sport screens of sizes between 5.8 inches and 6.2 inches, and different display technologies – OLED and IPS LCD.

According to Digitimes research analyst Luke Lin, would launch an OLED display-based 5.85-inch that would cost much lower than the X. According to Lin, who cited information from Apple's upstream supply chain, the next-generation iPhone’s manufacturing bill for materials will be over 10 per cent lower than that for the X. He added, that the MBOM of the X was more than US$400 in 2017.

In the past, Lin also alleged that was preparing for a new inexpensive smartphone similar to the SE for 2018, featuring the wireless charging functionality, but without 3D-sensing