End of an era: Google replaces G-chat service with Hangouts after 12 yrs

has decided to call the curtains on one of its most loved products- the messaging service- after 12 years of operations. The decision comes as the major wants its users to roll over to Hangouts, which is another Google-owned platform offering adult instant-messaging (AIM) service.

Talk or was an in-built messaging platform for users and was rolled in 2005- a year after the launch of the world's most popular service, owned by Gchat, services of which will be subsumed under from Monday, is one of the first to have amassed a global appeal for its simplicity and ease and is touted to be the king of for this reason among user circles.

Other than being struck by the loss of a personal favourite, the switch will not impact users much as contacts will be automatically transferred to and new features like support will be available for those having accounts.

There will be a major change in the appearance of the chat window, which is being touted as being more 'modern'. However, for those who prefer the old over the new look, there is the Dense Roster option that can be selected from the settings in

Among other messaging service platforms offered by are Allo, Duo, Android Messages, and Voice- any of which can be used in case one is not happy with the service.