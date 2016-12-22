Facebook ads: Six ways to target your audience like a pro

There is huge power in ads if you learn how to do targeting well. Here are six ways to make your advertisements reach your most desired audience.

Method 1: life targeting



This first method is to plan, create, and build your strategy around the life of your prospects. has a “Timeline feature” that allows users to document significant events. As a business, it is possible to make use of Insights to analyze the demographics of your page.

Narrow the demographics based on age, location, interests, needs, and language. For instance, if a user were to declare “just graduated” as a Life Event, then a blog shop that sells office clothes can this user with ads.

Be sure to also make active use of the Facebook’s Audience Insights tool.

Method 2: write to emotions



In the digital world, true influence is not just about what you see or listen to. Rather, it can be defined by how you make people feel. If you apply this concept to digital marketing, true influence can then be defined as the identification of your clients’ pain points and then offering creative and effective solutions to solve them.

For that end, you will need effective copywriting that relates to people on an intimate level. If you take a close look at the copywriting in our recent case study of CMS Traders, you will realize that it is written to make prospects feel that the boss is an expert whom they can trust and is approachable.