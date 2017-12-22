Facebook steps into YouTube with Universal Music Deal

Under the accord, Facebook users will be able to upload Universal’s songs and share music through Facebook, Instagram and Oculus virtual-reality technology, the firms said Thursday in a statement. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. The deal sets Facebook up as a more direct competitor to Google’s YouTube, the most popular destination online for listening to music. Both technology giants are battling for a bigger share of people’s time, and music rights could help Facebook give users new ways to engage with its services.
Striking deals with Facebook also gives record labels a way to put pressure on YouTube, which has become a powerful force in the music industry as a marketing tool and a way to introduce new artists. Google’s video site signed its own new long-term agreement with Universal Music, owned by Vivendi SA, and with Sony Music Entertainment this month, promising stronger policing of user uploads of copyrighted songs and paving the way for a new paid service after two years of tumultuous negotiations.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU