Flipkart-exclusive Xiaomi's 'Desh ka smartphone' to launch on Nov 30

India’s leading smartphone maker is gearing up to launch on November 30 a new smartphone designed for the masses. The smartphone, a Flipkart-exclusive, is touted to be a battery-centric budget offering with smart multitasking capabilities.

The information around the upcoming smartphone is limited. But going by the tagline ‘Desh ka smartphone’, it seems the upcoming device is from the lineage. Recently, the company launched 5A in China, a successor of trhe entry-level 4A, and houses a 3,000 mAh battery. The smartphone, the company claims, offers eight days of battery life. We believe the upcoming smartphone would be called the 5A.

The 5A would be a minor upgrade over predecessor 4A. It sports a 5-inch HD (1280x720) screen with three capacitive buttons below it. It is powered by a Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz, coupled with 16 GB of internal storage and a 2 GB RAM. There is a microSD slot that can accommodate a chip of up to 128 GB storage to expand the device storage. The phone runs Android Nougat covered under Xiaomi’s proprietary MIUI 9 theme on the top.

The handset sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP front facing selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Among other features, the primary camera supports burst mode, panorama mode and HDR mode.

In terms of connectivity, the budget device covers major options including 4G LTE, VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and micro-USB for data transfer, but cuts down on a fingerprint scanner.

In China, the phone is priced at CNY 599 that translates to approximately Rs 6,000.