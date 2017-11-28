Google Pixel 2 review: A compact smartphone challenging bigger flagships

The Pixel 2, global major Google’s latest smartphone offering, is no masterpiece when it comes to design. But the smaller sibling of the duo in Pixel’s next-generation series exceeds expectations in terms of performance and imaging capabilities.

A powerful device with a compact body form, the feels solid in hand and premium in aesthetics. The smartphone also boasts some clever algorithms from Google that learn the user’s usage pattern and improve the camera performance to match the results, or even exceed in some cases, of smartphones with dual cameras.

When compared with the XL, this smartphone looks small and lets go of the 18:9 aspect ratio screen for a tradition 16:9 screen with fullHD resolution of 1920 x 1080. There are huge bezels on top and bottom – something reminiscent of HTC smartphones – that house powerful front-facing stereo speakers.

Just like the XL, the back side of the is also bland, with a higher top covered with glossy plastic and housing a 12-megapixel primary camera and LED flash. The rest of the area is covered with matte aluminium sheet which gives a premium feel.

The camera in the is a delight to use. It is one the smartest cameras we have seen in a smartphone. Though a single unit, the camera takes clear pictures irrespective of lighting conditions. The phone camera also features a portrait mode, something that so far was restricted only to dual-camera smartphones. This mode uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to create blurring effects (Bokeh) while keeping the subject in focus crisp and sharp. The addition of a live photo feature adds more substance to compete with the likes of the iPhone camera features.

The is a flagship smartphone with powerful innards mated with software optimisation. The device’s form factor might look dull in comparison to futuristic smartphones with bezel-less screens or smartphones with 18:9 aspect ratio screens. But, in terms of use and overall utility, the is a smart device, inside out.

Priced at Rs 61,000 for the base model with 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM, the phone competes with the iPhone 8, iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8 and HTC U11.

