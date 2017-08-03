JioPhone vs Intex Turbo+ 4G: Battle of 4G-enabled feature phones begin

Intex, a homegrown information maker and mobile phone manufacturer, becomes the second company in India to rollout 4G VoLTE-enabled after Reliance Jio. Dubbed as Turbo+ 4G, the phone is one of the devices that were launched under ‘Navratna Series’ of feature phones in a price range of Rs 700 – Rs 1,500.

In the Reliance annual general meeting 2017, Mukesh Ambani unveiled India’s first 4G VoLTE-enabled bundled with Jio services. The is considered as a major step towards enabling 50 million subscribers on to high-speed 4G data network.

Ever since the announcement, other mobile phone makers and telecom operators came in to play to introduce their own version of capable of operating on 4G networks.

Now that there is a competitor to Reliance JioPhone, let’s see how both the devices fare in terms of features and specification:

The Reliance sports 2.4-inch QVGA screen, which may not seem enough to watch videos and other multimedia content but is sufficient for basic internet browsing and regular tasks of a





Specifications Reliance JioPhone Intex Turbo+ 4G Display 2.4-inch QVGA 2.4-inch QVGA Connectivity 4G LTE, VoLTE 4G LTE, VoLTE Software KaiOS KaiOS Processor Dual-core Dual-core Storage 4 GB, expandable via microSD 4 GB, expandable via microSD RAM 512 MB 512 MB Camera 3MP 2MP + VGA SIM Integrated External Battery TBA 2,000 mAh Price Free, security deposit of Rs 1,500 (refundable after 3 years) Rs 1,500 The Intex Turbo+ 4G also features the display with same resolution. In terms of display, there is no difference and both the feature phones stand in the same league.

Processor, Storage and RAM

The is powered by a 1.2 GHz dual-core processor, which is touted to be powered either by Qualcomm or Spreadtrum. The Intex Turbo+ 4G, on the other hand, is powered by a dual-core processor of unknown name, There is no clarity on the processor manufacturer and it is speculated that the phone will come with Spreadtrum processor.

Both the phones feature 4 GB internal storage, expandable using microSD card, coupled with 512 MB RAM.

Operating System and Battery

Both the feature phones run on KaiOS operating system, made by Firefox, which is designed to run basic apps and services in low-specs phones. The Intex Turbo+ houses 2,000 mAh battery, whereas the details of battery is not yet revealed.

Pricing

The is effectively priced free and can be availed only by depositing a security deposit of Rs 1,500, which is refundable after 3 years. On the other hand, the Intex Turbo+ 4G is priced at Rs 1,500. Both the phones will be available sometime around Diwali this year.