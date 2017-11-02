Long queues outside Apple stores ahead of iPhone X launch

JUST IN
Steven Millward | Tech in Asia

People in Japan were seen seated in chairs while they were waiting for the product

Steven Millward | Tech in Asia 

iPhone X, Apple

In a blast from the past, there are long lines already forming in cities around the world for tomorrow’s iPhone X launch.

After the iPhone 8’s muted rollout in late September, the lines of people willing to wait overnight suggest massive demand for the iPhone X – despite its US $1,000-plus price tag.

In Singapore, there are “hundreds” waiting for the iPhone X outside Apple’s freshly-opened store.

By late afternoon, there were already overwhelming numbers, reports Channel News Asia. “You need breathing space. This will take a while. There is no point in pushing,” Apple store staffers were heard saying.

After nightfall, one onlooker described the crowd size as “insane.”
In Sydney, Australia, there were already around 50 people in line earlier on Thursday, said News.com.au.

One Sydney teenager caused outrage by snagging two spots with the aid of an extra chair. Lee Cselko, 16, then advertised the spot – 25th in the queue – on a whiteboard.

He sold it after heated bidding among Apple fanatics for US$500, according to the Daily Mail.

Brisbane has plenty of overnighters too.
Over in Japan, the Tokyo queuers in Shibuya look well prepared.

First Published: Thu, November 02 2017. 22:51 IST

