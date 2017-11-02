Long queues outside Apple stores ahead of iPhone X launch

-
After nightfall, one onlooker described the crowd size as “insane.”
Man, the queue in front of Apple Store is insane. Does Apple even have this many iPhone X to go around? pic.twitter.com/AaAIRZnxMx— ( ﾟдﾟ) (@takashiyoshida) 2 November 2017
Over in Japan, the Tokyo queuers in Shibuya look well prepared.
Queue for iPhone X in Brisbane pic.twitter.com/jveLhQoCZR— Freeman (@FreemanSuen) 2 November 2017
