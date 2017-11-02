Long queues outside Apple stores ahead of iPhone X launch

In a blast from the past, there are long lines already forming in cities around the world for tomorrow’s X launch.

After the 8’s muted rollout in late September, the lines of people willing to wait overnight suggest massive demand for the X – despite its US $1,000-plus price tag.

In Singapore, there are “hundreds” waiting for the X outside Apple’s freshly-opened store.





After nightfall, one onlooker described the crowd size as “insane.” By late afternoon, there were already overwhelming numbers, reports Channel News Asia . “You need breathing space. This will take a while. There is no point in pushing,” store staffers were heard saying.After nightfall, one onlooker described the crowd size as “insane.”

Man, the queue in front of Store is insane. Does even have this many X to go around? pic.twitter.com/AaAIRZnxMx — ( ﾟдﾟ) (@takashiyoshida) 2 November 2017

In Sydney, Australia, there were already around 50 people in line earlier on Thursday, said News.com.au

One Sydney teenager caused outrage by snagging two spots with the aid of an extra chair. Lee Cselko, 16, then advertised the spot – 25th in the queue – on a whiteboard.

He sold it after heated bidding among fanatics for US$500, according to the Daily Mail



Queue for X in pic.twitter.com/jveLhQoCZR — Freeman (@FreemanSuen) 2 November 2017 Over in Japan, the Tokyo queuers in Shibuya look well prepared. has plenty of overnighters too.Over in Japan, the Tokyo queuers in Shibuya look well prepared.



Pas mal de gens font déjà la queue pour l' X à l' Store de Shibuya

