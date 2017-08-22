Micromax Canvas Infinity with 18:9 screen, Android 7.0 launched at Rs 9,999

Micromax Informatics Ltd, a home-grown electronics company, has launched ‘Canvas Infinity’ smartphone with 18:9 aspect display ratio at Rs 9,999. The Amazon India exclusive device will go on sale starting September 1 and the registration begins from August 22 onwards.

The smartphone sports 5.77-inch HD screen of 1440 x 720 pixels resolution in 18:9 ratio for enhanced viewing experience and expanded horizontal view to accommodate more content. The device features compact body and has a screen to body ratio of 83 per cent.

On camera front, the handset features 13-megapixel rear camera with 5-element lens that supports auto-scene detection and super pixel There is a 16 MP front camera that offers real time bokeh effect, which blurs the background and sharpens the focus on the object. The front camera also features real time image preview, which allows horizontal scrolling of previously clicked pictures without leaving the camera interface.

The is powered by 425 processor coupled with 32 internal storage, expandable via microSD card, and 3 GB RAM. The smartphone houses 2,900 mAh battery, which the company claims to offer standby time of 420 hours, talk time of 20 hours, music playback of up to 22 hours and video playback of up to 6 hours.

The Canvas Infinity smartphone runs Android Nougat out of the box and the company promised Android ‘O’ update for the device as soon as the update is available from Google and chipset manufacturer.

The device supports 4G VoLTE networks and, therefore, is compatible with Reliance Jio network. The smartphone comes with 24 hour replacement and repair warranty through Micromax Express service centres wherein for any manufacturing defects the device shall either be repaired of replaced within 24 hours.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder Micromax Informatics said, “With an 18:9 display, Canvas Infinity is the only smartphone to offer this at this price point. We will be expanding the Infinity range in the coming months, offering an unmatched smartphone experience to our users. Our vision has always been to democratise & massify and today’s launch is no different.”