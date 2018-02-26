MWC 2018: Nokia unveils 4 smartphones, first 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone

HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia-branded smartphones, on February 25 announced four new additions to its portfolio of Android smartphones - 8 Sirocco, 7 Plus, 6 (2018) and 1 – at the In addition, the Finnish smartphone maker and Nokia-licensee also unveiled the 8110, a 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone based on iconic 8110 slider phone. 8 Sirocco The 8 Sirocco edition is made of stainless steel frame, which is 2.5 times stronger than 6000-series aluminium. The front is covered with a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Underneath, there is a 5.5-inch curved edge-to-edge pOLED 2K display with smaller bezels and moulded body curves to create an ultra-compact profile. 8 Sirocco edition Imaging is managed by dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics that combine an ultra-sensitive, 12-megapixel wide angle primary camera for impressive low-light performance and a secondary 13MP sensor with 2x optical zoom. The camera is assisted by spatial audio. 7 Plus The 7 Plus is the first smartphone from the Finnish maker to sport a modern 6-inch 18:9 fullHD+ screen. The phone is powerful, on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform. Powering the device is a 3,800 mAh battery, which the company claims will deliver a two-day battery life. 7 Plus Designed for content creators, the 7 Plus comes with enhanced Dual-Sight, dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics. The dual sensors combine an ultra-sensitive 12MP wide-angle primary camera and a secondary 13MP telephoto camera that allows 2x optical zoom capabilities.

6 (2018)

Building on the blueprint of its predecessor, the new 6 packs more performance and new features in a more compact, durable body. According to the company’s claims, the new 6 2018 is over 60 per cent faster than its predecessor. It also offers enhanced Dual-Sight, ZEISS optics camera, USB-C fast-charging, a more compact screen-to-body ratio, spatial audio and pure

1

forays into ultra-affordable smartphone segment with the announcement of the Go edition-based 1. The 1 features a resource-friendly operating system that requires less resources to operate tasks. The phone supports most of the apps available in Google Play, along with the optimised versions designed for Google Oreo Go operating system.

1 The phone comes in bright polycarbonate covers options, reminiscent of the old heritage.

8110

Reloading the legendary 8110, this 4G feature phone is complete with the iconic curved slider design. It features a familiar and easy to use interface and intuitive tactile mechanics with slide to answer and end calls. The phone comes with VoLTE calling support and has a dedicated access to an app store, for apps like Google Assistant, Google Search, Google Maps, Facebook and Twitter.