MWC 2018: Nokia unveils 4 smartphones, first 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone

HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia-branded smartphones, on February 25 announced four new additions to its portfolio of Android smartphones - Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 1 – at the Mobile World Congress. In addition, the Finnish smartphone maker and Nokia-licensee also unveiled the Nokia 8110, a 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone based on iconic Nokia 8110 slider phone. Nokia 8 Sirocco The Nokia 8 Sirocco edition is made of stainless steel frame, which is 2.5 times stronger than 6000-series aluminium. The front is covered with a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Underneath, there is a 5.5-inch curved edge-to-edge pOLED 2K display with smaller bezels and moulded body curves to create an ultra-compact profile. Nokia 8 Sirocco edition Imaging is managed by dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics that combine an ultra-sensitive, 12-megapixel wide angle primary camera for impressive low-light performance and a secondary 13MP sensor with 2x optical zoom. The camera is assisted by Nokia spatial audio. Nokia 7 Plus The Nokia 7 Plus is the first smartphone from the Finnish maker to sport a modern 6-inch 18:9 fullHD+ screen. The phone is powerful, on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform. Powering the device is a 3,800 mAh battery, which the company claims will deliver a two-day battery life. Nokia 7 Plus Designed for content creators, the Nokia 7 Plus comes with enhanced Dual-Sight, dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics.
The dual sensors combine an ultra-sensitive 12MP wide-angle primary camera and a secondary 13MP telephoto camera that allows 2x optical zoom capabilities.Nokia 6 (2018) Building on the blueprint of its predecessor, the new Nokia 6 packs more performance and new features in a more compact, durable body. According to the company’s claims, the new Nokia 6 2018 is over 60 per cent faster than its predecessor. It also offers enhanced Dual-Sight, ZEISS optics camera, USB-C fast-charging, a more compact screen-to-body ratio, Nokia spatial audio and pure Android Oreo. Nokia 1 Nokia forays into ultra-affordable smartphone segment with the announcement of the Android Oreo Go edition-based Nokia 1. The Nokia 1 features a resource-friendly operating system that requires less resources to operate tasks. The phone supports most of the apps available in Google Play, along with the optimised versions designed for Google Oreo Go operating system. Nokia 1 The phone comes in bright polycarbonate covers options, reminiscent of the old Nokia heritage. Nokia 8110 Reloading the legendary Nokia 8110, this 4G feature phone is complete with the iconic curved slider design. It features a familiar and easy to use interface and intuitive tactile mechanics with slide to answer and end calls. The phone comes with VoLTE calling support and has a dedicated access to an app store, for apps like Google Assistant, Google Search, Google Maps, Facebook and Twitter. Nokia 8110 feature phone The Nokia 8110 is powered by the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform. And yes, it comes with a revamped version of Nokia’s popular Snake game.
