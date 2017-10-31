OnePlus 5T leak hints slim bezels, 18:9 screen: Here's speculations roundup

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is reportedly working on the next iteration of its current year flagship OnePlus 5. Dubbed as ‘OnePlus 5T’, the upcoming smartphone’s image render has been leaked by Evan Blass on Twitter.

In a photo post uploaded on Twitter by Evan Blass, a famous tipster known for sharing inside information in the space, the upper front side of the still unconfirmed is revealed. Based on the image, it can be assumed that the phone will sport super slim bezels on sides and marginally slim bezels on top compared to its predecessor.

Top-half of (2.5t? Ha). pic.twitter.com/pmfhdQSgWQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 30, 2017 Based on earlier reports, the is also believed to sport a big 6-inch Optic AMOLED screen in 18:9 aspect ratio format with FHD+ resolution. Just like other smartphones with ultra-wide screens, the is reported to sport a fingerprint scanner on the back that will allow the phone to accommodate a big screen on the front with small bezels.

Recently, an online information portal, Android Authority, released OnePlus 5T’s purported picture render that showed the phone from an angle revealing the almost similar build but with a new widescreen and no fingerprint scanner on the front.