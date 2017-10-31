OnePlus 5T leak hints slim bezels, 18:9 screen: Here's speculations roundup

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is reportedly working on the next iteration of its current year flagship OnePlus 5. Dubbed as ‘OnePlus 5T’, the upcoming smartphone’s image render has been leaked by Evan Blass on Twitter.
In a photo post uploaded on Twitter by Evan Blass, a famous tipster known for sharing inside information in the technology
space, the upper front side of the still unconfirmed OnePlus 5T
is revealed. Based on the image, it can be assumed that the phone will sport super slim bezels on sides and marginally slim bezels on top compared to its predecessor.
Based on earlier reports, the OnePlus 5T
is also believed to sport a big 6-inch Optic AMOLED screen in 18:9 aspect ratio format with FHD+ resolution. Just like other smartphones with ultra-wide screens, the OnePlus 5T
is reported to sport a fingerprint scanner on the back that will allow the phone to accommodate a big screen on the front with small bezels.
Recently, an online technology
information portal, Android Authority, released OnePlus 5T’s purported picture render that showed the phone from an angle revealing the almost similar build but with a new widescreen and no fingerprint scanner on the front.
The smartphone’s benchmark report on Antutu hints at the specification of the upcoming device. According to the benchmark report, the OnePlus 5T
might not see major changes under the hood and is reported to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. However, the report also hints that the new phone would sport an upgraded dual camera set-up with 20-megapixel lenses powering both the sensors this time, instead of the 20+16 MP setup that was there in OnePlus 5. Also, with a 6-inch screen in 18:9 aspect ratio, the resolution will take a bump to FHD+ and the phone will house a bigger battery than its predecessor.
OnePlus 5T
Antutu benchmark report Photo: GizmoChina
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on October 25 tweeted an image of the soon-to-be launched OnePlus 5T.
Before the launch of OnePlus 5 also, the company’s CEO used the same trick to highlight the imaging prowess of the smartphone’s camera.
Photo: Twitter
The upcoming smartphone is believed to carry a $549 price tag, according to third-party e-store Oppomart. The store listed OnePlus 5T
on its portal and also put it on pre-orders with shipping date marked as end of November.
