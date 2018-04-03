OnePlus 6 launch soon, confirms official teaser: Details of the device here

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to unveil its next flagship smartphone soon. In a tweet, the company has confirmed that the upcoming mid-tier smartphone would be called the 6. In a way, the company has also confirmed that the phone would be launched soon.

In terms of features and specifications, nothing has been officially confirmed about the 6, except that it would have a notch-based screen, something that was confirmed by CEO and co-founder Carl Pei in an interview with online portal The Verge.

6 official image

The iPhone X-inspired notch-based screen, touted as one of the key change that the upcoming smartphone would embrace, faced severe backlash from the community. However, Pei was quick in responding and he wrote a blog on official forum explaining company’s rationale for choosing a notch over any other form of screen.

Based on Pei’s interview with The Verge and his blog post on forum, it is confirmed that the 6 would sport a notch-based screen of 19.616 x 7.687 mm. Although, the screen size is not officially confirmed, Pei said that the smartphone would sport a bigger screen, biggest in the history of smartphones.

6 Photo: Evan Blass

Apart from the screen, a purported image render leaked by a famous tipster Evan Blass showed the back side of the alleged 6. The purported image shows new back design, however, with similar chassis found in current flagship the 5T. The alleged image render also showed the 3.5mm audio jack port, USB type-C port and speaker grilles mounted on the bottom chassis. Although, the upper side of the phone is not clearly visible in the leak, an angled view of camera placement is prominent that goes in-line with the first image leak shared by portal Slashleaks.

Alleged 6 Photo: Slashleaks

In terms of innards, has a history of using top-tier specifications and the upcoming smartphone is expected to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC), clocked at 2.7GHz. In terms of imaging, the phone is expected to sport dual rear-cameras of 20-megapixel and 16MP resolution and f/1.7 aperture on both the lenses – according to the leaked specification listing. On the front, however, the phone would get a new 20MP sensor with bright f/2.0 aperture lens.

6 leaked specs

The phone might come with an additional 256GB storage variant, along with 64GB and 128GB – as revealed in the leaked price comparison slide uploaded on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

As for the price, the smartphones have seen regular price increments with every successive generation, and the upcoming flagship is expected to cost even higher. According to a report in GizmoChina, the 6 is expected to price at $523 for base model with 64GB variant that translates to roughly Rs 36,000.





