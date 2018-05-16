OnePlus 6 event live streaming to start at 9:30 PM; India launch on May 17

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus will be holding an event in London on Wednesday to unveil the most anticipated smartphone of this year, the Followed by an international unveiling in London, the phone would be launched in India on May 17 and go on sale starting May 21, exclusively on Amazon India.

The unveiling event will be live-streamed on the OnePlus official web portal and YouTube channel. The live stream will begin at 9:30 PM (IST).

Watch the OnePlus 6 live stream here



Here is what to expect from the OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 notch-based screen

The phone would sport a notch-based screen of more than 6-inch, as earlier confirmed by the company’s co-founder Carl Pei in an interview with technology-based online portal The Verge. The screen is expected to be of AMOLED breed and would sport fullHD+ resolution. It is also reported to feature iPhone X-inspired gesture-based on-screen navigation.

OnePlus 6 glass build

The OnePlus 6 will make a departure from the current trend of an aluminium build in favour of a glass body, but it would retain horizontal lines and curved design of the current generation flagship.





The new glass-based design of the OnePlus 6 is confirmed to feature nanotech coating, something similar to the Huawei P20 Pro. Therefore, the phone is expected to come in multiple colour options, too. The phone is expected to come in at least three colour variants – black, white and blue.

OnePlus 6 camera

The phone is expected to sport a dual-camera set-up on its back featuring a 16-megapixel sensor, paired with a 20MP sensors. The selfie camera is reported to feature a 20MP sensor of f/2.0 aperture size.

The OnePlus 6 might also offer ultra-slow motion video recording feature, as hinted by the company through various teasers shared on various social media channels.





The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC) and have a 256GB storage variant paired with 8GB of RAM. The mid-range smartphone is also expected to have 64GB and 128GB variants, paired with 6GB of RAM. OnePlus has been teasing the features of the smartphone in the form of tweets and as part of other social media promotion activities – ingress protection (IP) rating for water and dust resistance, for example.





OnePlus 6 price in India

The OnePlus 6 is expected to price sub-Rs 40,000, at least for the base models with 6GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage options.





