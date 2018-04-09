OnePlus 6 Indian price, colour themes leaked: Specs, features & more

is gearing up to unveil notch screen-based 6 sometime this month or early next month. However, the leaks of the smartphone have been making rounds on the internet hinting at the possible design theme, imaging set-up, specifications, features and price of the upcoming midrange device.

While the 6 notch-based screen and the wooden back cover has been revealed in the past, the new leak showcases the phone’s new colour variants hinting at possible glass-based design, instead of metallic build that the current generation boasts. However, based on leaks, it is assumed that the phone would sport an aluminium frame, similar to the one found in current generation model – the 5T.

In an interview with an online portal The Verge, co-founder and CEO Carl Pei hinted that the upcoming flagship would sport a bigger display. He, however, did not mention the exact screen size and, based on leaks, it is expected that the 6 would boast a 6.28-inch screen.

The 6 would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC). The top-end variant would get 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage – as confirmed by the company in an official teaser. However, the 64GB and 128GB internal storage variants with 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations are also expected to be part of upcoming phone’s variants line-up.

The 5T’s dual rear-cameras and modern 18:9 aspect ratio screen have been the core marketing features. However, for the 6, the focus is solely on the notch-based screen and the information around camera is scarce – both from company’s side and through leaks. The silence around imaging hints at no major breakthrough in the front and back camera. Based on leaked specifications, however, the upcoming midrange smartphone is expected to sport 20-megapixel and 16MP resolution rear sensors with f/1.7 aperture on both the lenses. On the front, the phone is reported to get a new 20MP sensor with bright f/2.0 aperture lens.

Talking about the price, has been raising the price of its devices with every successive generation. And, based on Indian price leak, the 6 would be the costliest smartphone from the stable of Chinese smartphone maker. The 6 with 64GB internal storage is reportedly going to cost between Rs 33,999 to Rs 36,999 while the 128GB storage variant may cost between Rs 38,999 to Rs 42,999 and the premium variant with 256GB storage may cost between Rs 44,999 to Rs 48,999.

Based on these prices, it can be assumed that might unveil 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations with internal storage variants. Therefore, it is expected that the 6 base model with 64GB internal storage, along with 128GB and 256GB variants, might also get 8GB RAM configuration.





