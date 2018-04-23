South Korean electronics giant has reduced the price of its midrange smartphone Galaxy C7 Pro, launched last year in India at Rs 27,990, exclusively on India. The smartphone is now retailing at Rs 21,990 on the e-commerce portal.

The is the younger sibling of the Galaxy C9 Pro, another midrange flagship smartphone. The camera-centric smartphone sports midrange specifications and features. Being a Galaxy C-series device, it aimed at the value-for-money proposition. However, priced under Rs 30,000, the phone rivals the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 – both sporting top-notch innards and considered premium flagships.





specifications: Talking of specifications, the is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 system-on-chip (SoC), which is an octa-core processor with a maximum frequency of 2.2GHz. The processor is no powerhouse. However, it is not too bad, given that the is a mid-range device with high ambitions; the processor is good for day-to-day tasks and still holds some power to process a few heavy-duty jobs.



The offers 64 GB of internal memory and 4 GB of RAM. And, if you find 64 GB of internal memory less for your data, there is also the option of extending the memory to up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

design: In terms of design, The features a metallic body, with a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass that covers almost the entire front. On the front, the side bezels around the display are almost negligible, but the top and bottom bezels are too big – even odd. The huge top and bottom bezels do bring down the overall design quotient of the device.

On the back, the sports a primary camera module assisted with dual-tone flash, and the ‘Samsung’ label in the middle of the smartphone. Interesting to note on the back of the device is how the company has worked on the antenna lines to integrate them in the design, making them part of the overall aesthetics. The camera rim protrudes from the body but does not damage the design tone of the handset.

The sides are curved, with volume rocker buttons on the left and a power switch on the right. On the top, the device feature a secondary microphone. And there are a 3.5mm audio jack support, primary microphone, USB type-C port, and a speaker grill on the bottom. There is a fingerprint scanner below the home screen button that works smoothly and unlocks the device within a fraction of a second.

The brand's trust factor: Recently, in a TRAs Brand Trust Report 2018, became the most trusted brand in India followed by Sony and LG. This is the second consecutive time the South Korean electronics giant has managed to become the most trusted brand in India, the report added.





The report came soon after the company launched the flagship smartphones in India. Both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus also have topped the global smartphone ranking, according to the US-based magazine Consumer Report's smartphone ratings based on durability, speed and sound.





According to the platforms's durability test, S9 made it through 100 drops with just minor scratches. The S9+ survived the first 50 drops without a problem but cracked at some point in the next 50. Both new devices received 81 overall points each.





on price-reduction spree? Recently, soon after the launch of the Galaxy S9-series, the South Korean giant also reduced the price of its yesteryear flagships the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus by up to Rs 7,000. also launched a new colour variant of its yesteryear’s flagship the Galaxy S8 in India. The new burgundy red colour was launched at Rs 49,900 and the company, in partnership with Paytm, also offered a cashback of Rs 10,000. The new colour variant went on sale starting April 13.





Samsung's other offerings: While has a Galaxy S-series as premium devices, Galaxy A and Galaxy C-series as midrange devices, the Galaxy J-series has been placed to complete the pack by offering value-for-money features in a budget. had launched the camera-centric Galaxy J7 Duo in India on April 11. It is the first J-series budget smartphone from the stable of to come with dual rear cameras.

In terms of features and specifications, the Galaxy J7 Duo sports a 13-megapixel and 5MP dual camera set-up on the rear, and an 8 MP on the front. Both cameras come with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. The front camera on Galaxy J7 Duo comes with several modes such as selfie focus mode (blurs the background), and beauty mode (enhances selfie by removing blemishes, softening the skin tone, etc.). The Galaxy J7 Duo also comes with face unlock feature, which allows users to unlock the phone with the help of front camera. The Galaxy J7 Duo also gets live focus and background blur shape features, which allows users to change blur shape of background elements.





The Galaxy J7 Duo is powered by Exynos 7-series processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal memory, expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. The phone sports a 5.5-inch fullHD super AMOLED display and comes with 3,000 mAh battery. The phone boots Android Oreo out of the box.



