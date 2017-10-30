Samsung Galaxy J5 gets new security patch: Here's why it is important

Samsung has released a critical software upgrade for its budget Galaxy J5 smartphone. The update addresses the Blueborne vulnerability, which was recently identified as a serious threat that spreads through Bluetooth and takes control over user devices.



The update with firmware number J530FXXU1AQI3 is currently rolling out to Galaxy J5 users in Europe via over the air (OTA). Recently, Samsung had released the security patches to address Blueborne vulnerability for several its flagship series smartphone-- Galaxy S, Note and A series.



Other smartphone manufacturers such as Motorola are also pushing out the security patch to address the vulnerability.BlueBorne is a malicious code that spreads from one device to another via Bluetooth. It allows hackers to take control of affected devices by running commands in devices that go unnoticed by the users. Unlike other malicious viruses, the BlueBorne does not require the user to click on a link or download something over the internet. It just spreads through Bluethooth, even if the other device is not paired with the affected device. It spreads even when the Bluetooth is set as undiscovered.The best way to keep your device protected from BlueBorne vector is to update your device with the latest security patches deployed from operating system (OS) developers or original equipment makers (OEMs). Most of the OEMs and OS developers have already started releasing patches to address the vulnerabilities associated with BlueBorne vector.Another way to protect your device is by switching off your Bluetooth. The device security should be set to allow minimum access to Bluetooth-based services. This is no proper solution but can shield the device till you receive the security patch to address the vulnerabilities.