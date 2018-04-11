Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo with dual rear cameras launched: Know price, features

South Korean electronics major on April 11 unveiled the camera-centric Galaxy J7 Duo with dual rear cameras -- a first for Samsung's J-series smartphones -- in India. Priced at Rs 16,990, the phone would be available in the black and gold colour variants, and it will go on sale across retail stores starting April 12.

In terms of features and specifications, the Galaxy J7 Duo sports a 13-megapixel and 5MP dual camera set-up on the rear, and an 8 MP on the front. Both cameras come with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash.

The front camera on Galaxy J7 Duo comes with several modes such as selfie focus mode (blurs the background), and beauty mode (enhances selfie by removing blemishes, softening the skin tone, etc.). The Galaxy J7 Duo also comes with face unlock feature, which allows users to unlock the phone with the help of front camera. The Galaxy J7 Duo also gets live focus and background blur shape features, which allows users to change blur shape of background elements.

The Galaxy J7 Duo is powered by Exynos 7-series processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal memory, expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. The phone sports a 5.5-inch fullHD super AMOLED display and comes with 3,000 mAh battery. The phone boots Android Oreo out of the box.