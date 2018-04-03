Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ now get cheaper by up to Rs 7,000: Details

South Korean electronics major has reduced the price of its flagship smartphone from last year – the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ with 64GB internal storage now cost Rs 49,990 and Rs 53,990, respectively, down from Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900. The power-packed variant of the Galaxy S8+, which has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, has also got a price reduction and now costs Rs 64,900, down from Rs 70,900.

The price reduction on Galaxy S8-series smartphones came soon after the company launched the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, bundled with cashback and exchange offers in India. The Galaxy S9-series has been built on the blue print of the Galaxy S8-series smartphone. The changes in S9-series are mostly on the hardware side, especially the rear camera unit.





With a price reduction of up to Rs 7,000, are the Galaxy S8-series smartphone now value for money? Let’s find out:

Galaxy S8 over Galaxy S9

In terms of design, both the smartphones look similar and feature all-glass build on the front and back, sandwiching the metallic chassis in between. As a matter of fact, both the devices look extremely close and can only be differentiated by looking at the finger print scanner placement on the back. In terms of innards and features, the changes are nothing radical and, therefore, the Galaxy S8 can perform tasks on-par with Galaxy S9.



Galaxy S9 over Galaxy S8

Apart from minor design changes, the Galaxy S9 sports a new camera unit on the back that features 12-megapixel sensor with variable aperture lens – f/1.5 – f/2.4. The rear camera also supports super slow-mo videos at 960 frames per second (fps). Along with a new camera module, the Galaxy S9 also houses stereo speakers, custom-tuned by AKG.





Galaxy S8 Galaxy S9 Display 5.8-inch 18.5:9 infinity screen 5.8-inch 18.5:9 infinity screen Camera Rear: 12MP, f/1.7 aperture | Front: 8MP Rear: 12MP, variable aperture, 960 fps slow-mo | Front: 8MP Processor Exynos 8895 Exynos 9810 RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 64GB 64GB, 128GB and 256GB

Galaxy S9+ over Galaxy S8+

The Galaxy S9+ brings more radical changes over the yesteryear’s flagship the Galaxy S8+. The Galaxy S9+ is a first Galaxy S-series smartphone to sport a dual-camera set-up on the back, which utilises dual 12MP sensors – a wide-angle lens coupled with telephone lens. The 12MP wide-angle lens in the Galaxy S9+ also features variable aperture and can do super slow-mo videos at 960 fps, similar to the one found in the Galaxy S9. The S9+ also features stereo speakers, custom-tuned by AKG.





Galaxy S8+ over Galaxy S9+

If you can live without dual-camera set-up and stereo speakers, the Galaxy S8+ has almost everything that the Galaxy S9+ offers. The enhanced version of the Galaxy S8+ comes with 6GB storage, equivalent to the Galaxy S9+, and 128GB internal storage.



