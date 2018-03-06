Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ India launch today: Know all about features & specs

India is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones in India on March 6. The Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones were first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2018. The next-generation smartphones are built on the blueprint of the Galaxy 8-series, but with deeper artificial intelligence integration, enhanced camera modules and all-round multimedia capabilities. The South Korean electronics manufacturer has collaborated with home-grown e-commerce giant Flipkart and India’s leading telecom operator Airtel for online sale of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Soon after the international unveiling at the MWC, started taking pre-orders through its official portal. However, both Flipkart and Airtel would take the pre-booking starting today. Here are some of the key features of the devices: Camera In a first for any Galaxy S-series smartphone, the South Korean giant has integrated a dual aperture (f/1.5 and f/2.4) lens in a super-speed dual-pixel sensor powered by a dedicated processor and memory chip. The camera in the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus has also improved on slow-motion capabilities. The smartphones, unlike any of the previous-generation devices, now support slow-mo up to 960 frames per second – that challenges Sony’s monopoly in this segment. Both the devices offer automatic motion detection, a feature that detects movement in the frame and automatically begins to record – all that users have to do is set up the shot. For content creators and social media enthusiasts alike, the devices offer on-the-go remixing of shots with selected background music tracks or a tune from playlist. The camera unit in the devices now supports animated emojis. They use a data-based machine learning algorithm which analyses a 2D image of the user and maps out more than 100 facial features to create a 3D model reflecting and imitating expressions like winks and nods, for personalisation. Bixby was in an early stage when it was launched alongside Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. However, Samsung’s intelligence platform has evolved to be a much more capable now.

In the Galaxy S9-series, Bixby is integrated into the camera. It uses augmented reality and deep learning technologies to provide helpful information about a user’s surroundings. With real-time object detection and recognition, Bixby also generates information directly on top of the image that the camera is pointing at.

Multimedia

enthusiasts have been asking for dual stereo speakers in devices for long. The wait ends with the Galaxy S9-series. The smartphones are equipped with stereo speakers fine-tuned by audio expert AKG. The speaker supports Dolby Atmos for of 360-degree surround sound experience.

Security

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus is protected by Knox 3.1, Samsung’s latest defence-grade security platform. The smartphones support three different biometric authentication options – iris, fingerprint, and facial recognition. The devices also feature Intelligent Scan, a new verification process that intelligently uses the collective strength of iris scanning and facial recognition to unlock a user’s phone in various situations.

Galaxy S9, S9+ specifications The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus also introduce dedicated fingerprint, giving users the option to use a different fingerprint to access ‘Secure Folder’ than the one used to unlock the phone.

Mobility

For those constantly on the move, the next-generation DeX allows full-screen experience with the DeX Pad, a new docking system that connects the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus to a larger monitor, keyboard and mouse to expand the mobile experience with enhanced document editing or even full-screen gaming.

Lastly, both the devices comes with IP68 water and dust resistance and wireless charging capabilities.