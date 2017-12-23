Tech in review: Top 5 premium smartphones of the year 2017

From ultra-wide aspect ratio screens to augmented and virtual reality, the smartphone industry brought to the table some of the best of technological advancements through their premium offerings during the year 2017. Smartphone manufacturers moved their focus from technical specifications to software optimisations, features and algorithms that clearly set precedents for the smartphone industry for the upcoming year.

Business Standard takes a look at the top five premium smartphones launched in 2017. Here is the list:

HTC U11





Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC's U11 smartphone has all qualities of the flagship breed – several technological innovations with powerful innards in a compact body. In the premium segment, the HTC U11 not only offers top-of-the line specifications but also innovative features like the HTC Edge Sense, USonic and BoomSound. Also, the camera performance of the smartphone is top-notch that competes and, in some cases, outpaces the best camera smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8





The first dual-camera smartphone from the house of South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung is a delight for content developers and multimedia enthusiasts. The smartphone carries all the goodies of the Galaxy S-series, along with Note-centric S-Pen tool that adds to the overall utility of the phone. Featuring powerful innards, premium design and Samsung's proprietary artificial assistant Bixby – the Galaxy Note 8 is a worthy contender in the premium smartphone segment.

LG V30+





The V30+ is the first handset by the South Korean smartphone manufacturer LG that comes equipped with plastic OLED screen, along with some other industry-first features. The smartphone takes the flagship game a notch higher, and even surpasses the company's premium G-series offering, the LG G6. It boasts premium build quality, coupled with a flagship design language, powerful innards and advanced feature sets. The phone offers value for money and has a bit of everything for all kinds of users.

Apple iPhone X





The anniversary-edition iPhone X takes a break from traditional iPhone design, features and capabilities. The smartphone brings the best of in a compact yet mesmerising form factor. It houses industry first edge-to-edge screen on front -- with a small cut-out on top for earpiece and sensors – augmented reality, animojis and dual-camera set-up. The iPhone X sets a precedent for future iPhones.

Asus Zenfone AR