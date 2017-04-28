Xiaomi founder's Shunwei Capital invests $5 mn in Indian gaming startup

Mobile is yet to take off in India like it has in But investors from across the border clearly see the potential for it in the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

Shunwei Capital, founded by boss Lei Jun, today led a series An investment of US$5 million along with Accel Partners in Bangalore-based Early investor also participated in the round.

Monetisation has been hard so far in the Indian market with online consumers being reluctant spenders. But there’s been a surge in downloads of games, with India climbing to fifth globally in tandem with the ongoing smartphone boom. Last year, India overtook the to become the world’s second largest smartphone market with over 300 million active users.

These numbers coupled with a growth rate of over 7 percent hold out hope for game publishers and investors. The expectation is that a tipping point will come when spending power increases like it did in “ is an example of a solid team in a market that is yet to explode,” says Karthik Reddy of Blume Ventures, who invested in the startup’s seed round of US$1 million in 2015, along with Indian e-commerce site Flipkart.