Xiaomi is one of the companies that were the first to venture into the untapped bezel-less screen segment. The first-generation bezel-less smartphone -- the Mi Mix – from the stable of the China-based smartphone manufacturer was a concept device. It had a huge screen of 6.4-inch covering the entire front…well, almost. The second-generation device, however, sees some major improvements in terms of handling, design and aesthetics. And the phone – the Mi Mix 2 – was launched in more countries than its predecessor. The second-generation device, with edge-to-edge screen on three sides and a limited chin at the bottom to accommodate front camera, also made it close to be actually called an all-screen mobile phone.

The equation might change for Xiaomi this year as the company is reportedly working on an updated unit of Mi Mix 2, with an enhanced screen, which is expected to cover the front completely. Interestingly, an image render found on Chinese social media platform Weibo hints at the changes we could see in the next-generation bezel-less smartphone from Xiaomi.

Photo: Weibo Called the Mi Mix 2S, the smartphone is expected to sport a true all-screen front, which might be called a Full Screen Design 3.0 officially. As for the camera, it was placed at the bottom chin on the front in the predecessor. But in the Mi Mix 2S, there might be a small notch on the top right corner just to fit it. The phone is also reported to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Other specifications might include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, an 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The phone is expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, to be held in Barcelona starting from February 26.