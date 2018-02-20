Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Review: 18:9 screen dressed Redmi Note 4 with better camera

Launched early last year, the gathered quite a success for because of its value for money preposition. However, a lot has changed since then and the budget smartphone segment is now flooded with specification and features rich devices. To stay relevant in the budget segment, launched the with modern features such as 18:9 aspect ratio screen, and priced it lower than the launch price of its predecessor. The Redmi Note 5, being an upgrade of the Redmi Note 4, has striking similarities with the predecessor. Business Standard reviewed the to test its overall performance and here are the observations: Design The looks almost similar to the Yet, it has certain distinct features such as tall stance, narrow width and enhanced curved metal back that feels plush and improves the overall design theme. The front of the device is covered with Gorilla Glass, curved from the sides, that blends seamlessly in the chassis. The back side looks almost similar to its predecessor with camera and fingerprint scanner placed at the same spots. Display The sports a 5.99-inch fullHD+ screen in 18:9 aspect ratio, covered under Gorilla Glass of unspecified version. The screen, though an IPS unit, lacks both the maximum brightness levels and vividness. The Gorilla Glass on top of screen is reflective in nature that hampers the sunlight legibility. On the positive side, the rounded corners of the screen look better than pointed edges and the curved sides of the glass are easy to operate. There is no shift in colours when looked from angles and the slim side bezels leave enough space to hold the device without accidently touching the screen area – something common in next-generation bezel-less smartphones. Camera The features a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 5 MP selfie camera. The primary camera is an improved unit. Though it has less megapixels than the predecessor, it performs much better and, therefore, addresses the weak side of the The primary camera is loaded with features such as beautification mode 4.0, manual mode, HDR etc. While the beautification mode and HDR mode works satisfactory, the manual mode is limited to ISO and white balance settings only. The 5 MP front camera is on-par with the predecessor in terms of performance. However, the addition of LED flash on front helps in low-light photography. The beauty mode smoothens the output and might not impress everyone. Also, it needs a steady hand to capture balanced and detailed selfies.

Performance

The is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, similar to the one found in its predecessor. However, the boots Xiaomi’s Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system, which is butter smooth and offers a lot of scope for customisations.

In terms of performance, the handles everyday tasks without lag or stutter. The user interface looks neat and the phone handles processor intensive apps well. The phone gets warm but not so much to make phone unstable. The performance of the is almost on par with Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC.

Battery

The phone uses a 4,000 mAh battery, a good 100 mAh less than Note 4’s 4,100 mAh battery. Yet, it manages to outperform the predecessor in terms of on-battery numbers. The phone easily sails throughout the day and some more. The phone supports quick charge technology, however, the charger supplied in the box does not support the Therefore, the phone charges slowly and take a more than two hour to replenish the battery from zero to 100 per cent.

Verdict

The is more of a refreshed version than an upgrade over the The phone would faces stiff competition from Huawei Honor smartphones – Honor 7X, Honor 9 Lite and Honor 9i.

Available in two storage and RAM variants – 32GB/3GB and 64GB/4GB – the smartphone costs Rs 9,999 for base model and Rs 11,999 for the premium model. Known as the Redmi 5 Plus in China, the would have been a successful Redmi device without the Note moniker. The phone offers smooth performance all across, yet it feels short to be called a Note device. The Pro, on the other hand, seems like a real upgrade over the predecessor and the device should have been the true successor.