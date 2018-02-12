Xiaomi to launch Flipkart-exclusive Redmi phone on Feb 14; details here

is gearing up to launch the next iteration of Redmi smartphones in India on February 14. The upcoming smartphones are expected to be either the Redmi 5 or Redmi 5 Plus, launched in China last year, or just the Redmi 5 Plus but renamed as the for the Indian smartphone market. As for the key feature of the smartphones, the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus sport a futuristic 18:9 ultra-wide screen aspect ratio. The budget smartphones have a metal unibody design and boots Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system out of the box. In terms of specifications, the Redmi 5 has a 5.7-inch screen of HD+ resolution. The device sports an 18:9 aspect ratio screen, which reduces the bezel size and accommodates larger display in a compact body, with the fingerprint scanner housed at the back. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC, an octa-core processor built on the 14nm FinFET In terms of imaging, the Redmi 5 has a 12-megapixel sensor on the back with a 1.25 micron pixels and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone houses a 3,300mAh battery, which the company claims offers 12 days of standby time.

On the other hand, the Redmi 5 Plus sports a 5.99-inch FullHD+ display in 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, which is coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. The Redmi 5 Plus houses a 5 MP shooter on the front assisted with LED flash and a 12MP sensor with LED flash on the back. The phone houses a 4,000 mAh battery that the company claims to offer up to 17 days of standby time.

In terms of pricing, the Redmi 5 costs CNY 799 in China for the base variant that translates to approximately Rs 7,500 in Indian currency. The Redmi 5 Plus, on the other hand, costs CNY 999 for the base variant that translates to Rs 9,600 in Indian currency.