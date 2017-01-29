Budget 2017: CII calls for smooth mechanism to settle tax disputes

The Union Budget 2017-18 to be presented on Wednesday should provide for a smooth and effective taxation dispute settlement mechanism towards minimising disputes and reducing unnecessary litigation, industry chamber said on Sunday.

"A simple, predictable and litigation free environment involving quick and efficient resolution of disputes is crucial for improving compliance and releasing resources, hitherto locked up in disputed demand, for further economic activity," a Confederation of Indian Industry statement said here.

"Government has no doubt taken commendable initiatives and made fair provisions to minimise and reduce unnecessary litigation. However, much more needs to be done to further strengthen the dispute resolution mechanism in the area of both direct and indirect taxes," Director General said.

urged the government to amend the existing constitution of the Dispute Resolution Panel in order to include at least one retired member of the Appellate Tribunal, "so that the panel can make assessments or pass orders independent of the apprehensions regarding consequences."

The industry lobby also asked the government to ensure that the time limit prescribed for passing orders is adhered to by the (AAR), which continues to have a significant backlog of cases.

It recommended that the government should introduce a clarification in the forthcoming budget to enable taxpayers from the countries like Germany, France, Singapore and Italy to file for bilateral Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs).