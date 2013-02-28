-
February 28, 2013
Worst is over: Survey
Focus on curbing current account deficit and widening the tax base

Recovery in sight; FIIs, oil prices key
The estimate takes into account a normal monsoon, further moderation in inflation and a mild recovery in global growth

Inflation to soften further; steps on supply-side needed
Fall in global commodity and non-food manufacturing sector prices come to help

Align fuel prices with global trend, cut subsidy
Survey reiterates commitment to fiscal consolidation

Recovery rests on global factors
In real estate, India ranks 182nd in construction permission processes, the Survey says, citing a World Bank report

Energy pricing a drag; power looks up
Doing away with subsidies, correcting policy imperfections

Gold rush a symptom of more fundamental problems
Curb inflation, offer products such as inflation-indexed bonds, expand financial inclusion, improve access to financial products, ...

MSP hikes isn't the only tool to incentivise farming
Policy on price and procurement support should not encourage more production of abundant crops

Mining firms fare better than others
The consolidated turnover of public sector companies in the mining sector increased 17.7 per cent in 2011-12

We're on a sticky wicket, but the sun will dry out the pitch: Raghuram Rajan
Chief Economic Advisor says we need to be sensible rather than flashy, over-the-top hits

Subsidy bill for FY13 to surpass Budget estimate
The Survey clearly indicates fiscal consolidation will be on the back of reduced oil subsidies

Diversification of products a must
Of the first 10 months of the current financial year, exports saw a decline for eight months

Dip in inflation makes case for rate cut
Survey says global financial conditions continued to remain too fragile to provide any external growth stimulus to the economy

Take urgent measures to manage food stocks
Recommendations of Rangarajan panel on decontrolling sugar sector should be implemented

Primary market shows signs of life
Equity issues raised in first 3 quarters more than that in entire FY12

29.4% rise seen in market value
The mutual fund industry has registered an increase of 29.4 per cent in the market value of its assets under management (AUM) ...

Outlook stays sluggish
Hit by fall in profit margins, investment growth

Skill gap needs to be plugged
Demographic dividend can slip away

State-owned banks' bad loans manageable
The economic slowdown, a rise in interest rates and aggressive lending in good times led to a sharp rise in bad loans

Lukewarm response to NPS remains a challenge
Reforms will help establish a credible social security system, specially for the elderly
