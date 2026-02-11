UP allocates ₹43,565 crore for new initiatives in Budget 2026-27

The Uttar Pradesh government has made provisions for a host of new initiatives across sectors, with an outlay of over ₹43,565 crore in the Budget for the financial year 2026-27 presented in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Presenting the Budget in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna detailed several proposed schemes, including the launch of the 'Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone' to promote micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), for which ₹575 crore has been earmarked.

A new 'One District One Cuisine' (ODOC) scheme has been proposed with a provision of ₹75 crore, while ₹7.50 crore has been allocated for the modernisation of the blanket production centre at Khajni in Gorakhpur.

Under the Chief Minister Urban Expansion and New City Promotion Scheme, ₹3,500 crore has been proposed. New housing schemes will be launched in Meerut after 35 years, in Agra after 33 years, in Lucknow after 22 years, and for the first time in Bulandshahr, he said in his over an hour-long budget speech.

Khanna said ₹23 crore has been proposed for setting up a new dairy plant in Mathura. A provision of ₹100 crore has been made for a new scheme to establish a state-of-the-art fish wholesale market, an integrated aqua park and a fish processing centre.

In the cooperative sector, ₹25 crore has been proposed for construction of new warehouses under the world's largest foodgrain storage scheme, he said.

The budget also proposes ₹580 crore for a new scheme to establish residential girls' schools in development blocks where Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas are not operational. A provision of around ₹358 crore has been made to extend cashless medical facilities to teachers, non-teaching staff and contractual or honorarium-based employees of council schools.

Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, ₹300 crore has been proposed from the state fund to develop all primary schools into smart schools. Additionally, ₹300 crore has been earmarked for the maintenance of aided non-government schools found substandard in security audits.

The minister said ₹89 crore has been proposed for providing cashless medical facilities to teachers working in aided secondary schools.

Among higher education initiatives, ₹21 crore each has been allocated for the establishment of Swami Shukdevanand University in Shahjahanpur and Kashi Naresh University in Bhadohi.

A provision of ₹14.50 crore has also been made for implementing a student mental health and welfare policy in higher educational institutions across the state, he added.