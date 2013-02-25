-
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Budget 2013: Chidambaram faces moment of truth
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will present one of the most highly anticipated budgets of recent years on Thursday, a blueprint ...
-
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Anjani Kumar: Super-rich tax? Redo the I-T slabs first
An equitable tax regime makes more sense than debates over whether the rich should pay more
-
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Some sops likely in UPA-II's last budget before elections
The challenge for Chidambaram would be to keep every constituent happy, arrest decelerating economic growth and bring down fiscal ...
-
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Union Budget for 2013-14: Sweet or bitter?
Deep in the bowels of the imposing North Block here, scores of men have been busy making 'halwa' -- sweet or bitter will only be ...
-
February 26, 2013, Tuesday
Copper industry seeks import duty cut on copper cathodes
Currently, the tariff duty applicable on import of copper cathode is 5% ad valorem, while copper concentrate attracts no duty
-
February 26, 2013, Tuesday
AP fails to get big projects in Railway Budget
The railway minister has not granted either new lines, doubling or electrification of the existing lines in the state for the ...
-
February 26, 2013, Tuesday
Panel favours including interest on the tax refund in Budget
Parliamentary committee says there is no reason why the Tax Department cannot make broad estimates of interest liability on tax ...
-
February 26, 2013, Tuesday
Chidambaram meets RBI Governor ahead of budget
Ahead of the budget, Finance Minister P Chidambaram today held consultations with Reserve Bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao here.
-
February 26, 2013, Tuesday
Factbox: Expectations from 2013-14 Union Budget
The government will deliver on Thursday its budget for the 2013-14 fiscal that starts on April 1. Finance Minister P Chidambaram ...
-
February 26, 2013, Tuesday
Multimedia | The making of India's Budget
As winter takes hold of northern India at the end of every year, in New Delhi's corridors of power, a well-oiled bureaucratic ...
-
February 26, 2013, Tuesday
Govt to put investors before voters in poll-year Budget
The finance minister had a bruising battle with cabinet colleagues in the run-up to the Budget he unveils this week, rebuffing ...
-
February 26, 2013, Tuesday
India Inc to FM: Forget nuts & bolts, focus on the big picture
CEOs say they would like the FM to push tax reforms & give a road map for the GST rollout
-
February 26, 2013, Tuesday
More corporate gloom for FY13 in CII survey
Chamber urges government to present industry-friendly and pro-investment Budget
-
February 26, 2013, Tuesday
Economists want higher taxes, lower deficit
Higher income-tax rate for earning Rs 15 lakh and above
-
February 26, 2013, Tuesday
Budget 2013-14 Wishlist
KEY DEVELOPMENTS* Of the top 10 airports (which served 126 million of the 162 million passengers in FY2012), five airports have ...
-
February 25, 2013, Monday
Shanti Narain: Why the Railways needs a tariff regulator
Tariff fixation has become such a politicised exercise that the institution is losing its importance in the national transport ...
-
February 25, 2013, Monday
Don't assume a recovery
What the crash in company orders means for Budget projections
-
February 25, 2013, Monday
PHD Chamber submits memo to govt
The Chamber suggested a number of issues for streamlining the Direct and Indirect Tax Laws
-
February 25, 2013, Monday
CAG report on chopper deal, other issues likely this session
Government auditor CAG is likely to submit about half a dozen reports on a slew of issues, including AgustaWestland helicopter ...
-
February 25, 2013, Monday
Rail Budget: Will Bansal bite the bullet on fare hike?
Railways has come under fresh pressure to further hike passenger fares, at least marginally, and revise freight rate in the wake ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
You are here » Home » Budget » Run-up to Budget 2013