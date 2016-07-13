Financials
Irdai asks insurance cos details of social sector biz
Life insurers have to file number of lives covered under social sector in reporting financial year
RIL, SBI sign shareholder agreement for payments bank JV
Equitas gets final licence from RBI, to launch bank soon
Consumer
Myntra's 'End of Reason Sale' clocks two million product orders on Day 1
Around Rs. 700 crore worth of products were added to the wish list
'Low wages causing labour shortage in Indian jewellery sector'
Monsoon, pay panel windfall will drive sales: Godrej Appliances
IT
Why many small firms in India's Silicon Valley are not hiring engineers
High attrition among engineering graduates to move to big brands forces small firms to absorb diploma graduates and train them
NovaPlay looks at growth in gaming platform
Amazon narrows gap with Flipkart, tops Snapdeal
TELECOM
Tata Sons to invest another Rs 3,000 cr into Tata Teleservices
Tata Teleservices, in turn, is expected to invest the funds in Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd's redeemable preference shares worth a ...
Just about 5% users spend money to make in-app purchases: Report
Asus plans to double smartphone market share this year
Auto
Chinese imports dent tyre industry margins; job losses continue to mount
As per industry estimates, 5,000-6000 jobs at least have been lost in the past few months
Tyre demand to grow 6-7% in three years
Bajaj Auto sales tumble by 4% in June
ENGINEERING
Adani to buy GMR's transmission projects
Currently, 74% stake in MTSL and 49% stake in ATSL will be transferred to ATL with an option to acquire the balance stakes in both the projects
L&T Infotech plans to go shopping with IPO funds
Kirloskar partners with Gulf Petrochem to launch K-Oil in Middle East, Africa
AGRI & AGRI INPUTS
Three workers killed in blast in RCF's Mumbai plant
Blast at Chembur factory occurred around 4:30 p.m. in boiler No. 2 which had been shut down for maintenance
FMCG players shift gears to take on Patanjali
Zydus Wellness steps on gas: plans Everyuth re-launch, eyes buy-outs
OIL & GAS
IOC lines up Rs 40k cr to take refining capacity beyond 100 mt
IEA's World Energy Outlook projects 4% CAGR growth in India's fuel demand to 348 mt by 2030
IOC's refinery at Gujarat to supply BS-IV compliant diesel from Jan
India's biggest oil refinery to cost $30 bn: IOC
HEALTH CARE
FDC receives two observations from USFDA for Waluj plant
USFDA carried out the audit in relation to cGMP norms and the ANDA filed by the company for dorzolamide ophthalmic solution from the unit
-
-
UK drugs regulator halts approvals for Indian clinical trials firm
INDUSTRIALS
Lafarge bidding may see foreign bidders getting most aggressive
Domestic bidders including Ajay Piramal Group, Nirma and Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Cement are expected to be more conservative than foreign bidders
-
-
Worst is over for paper producers as raw material prices drop
MEDIA
Valuations overshadow strong outlook for Zee
Stable ad revenue growth and subscription upsides are positives
India Today bets on quiz show for Sunday morning eyeballs
Micromax ties up with Eros Now for digital content
METALS & MINING
NMDC: Rally in iron ore prices may hit hurdles
Analysts believe international iron ore prices, which are up 16% in the last one month, could again come under pressure on more supplies
Essar Steel Pune facility eyes turnover of Rs 3,000 cr for FY17
At home, Tata Steel outperformed peers
Infrastructure
DLF debt-reduction exercise is easier said than done
DLF has been selling complete businesses or stakes to reduce its mountain of debt, but has largely been unsuccessful in bringing down its debt ...
Jaiprakash Associates calls board meet as banks invoke SDR
NTPC commences socio-economic survey for Kaniha expansion
NEWS
Kingfisher Airlines executives can be jailed over loss of company accounts
A company has to maintain proper records of accounts, register and muster rolls under Companies Act and various labour ...
TeamLease acquires ASAP Info Systems, gets into IT staffing
Big boys of car industry get bigger