Tata Steel plans to beat volatility with wider value-added product basket
A ramp-up in steel capacity at Kalinaganagar helped Tata Steel clock a 6-fold jump in sales in new sub-segments like pre-engineered buildings, ...
Ratan Tata to Mukesh Ambani: Top biz heads to attend Assam investors summit
Tata defence cluster rejig likely by June; all biz to come under one roof
Tata Advanced Systems, Tata Advanced Materials, and some businesses of Tata Power Company and Tata Motors are part of the group's defence ...
JLR's performance to blame? Why Tata Motors is off the radar for most FIIs
Shareholding of foreign institutions in Tata Motors that includes foreign institutional investors and American Depository Receipt (ADRs) holders ...
Tata Consultancy Services' m-cap crosses Rs 6 trillion; shares gain 2.3%
TCS, Reliance Industries only 5% shy of becoming first to reach coveted milestone of $100 billion m-cap
Tata Sons appoints international HR firm on Chandrasekaran's salary hike
As of now, Chandrasekaran's annual salary is Rs 24 million, which can go up to Rs 48 million
Nifty slips below 8,600; Tata shares slump
Tata Group shares were among the top losers after concerns over additional write-downs because of acquisitions
- Tata Motors couldn't shut down Nano due to emotional reasons: Takeaways from Mistry's letter
- Sebi, stock exchanges seek report from Tatas
A year of Tatas without Cyrus Mistry
October 24, 2017 Last Updated at 00:24 IST
Before the spat, even some Tata group reporters were not very familiar with the holding and governance structures and the relative significance ...
'I am being sacked', Cyrus Mistry texted wife ahead of Oct 24, 2016 meeting
October 23, 2017 Last Updated at 09:52 IST
It was all over in minutes, no explanations and no opportunity for Cyrus Mistry to prepare a rebuttal: Nirmalya Kumar
No Tata CEO spoke ill of Cyrus Mistry, says Nirmalya Kumar
October 21, 2017 Last Updated at 12:13 IST
Kumar writes in his blog that only lawyers and PR firms gained from Tata-Mistry war; the board could have just let the clock run out in five ...
Tata Motors: Aggressive efforts for a turnaround
October 21, 2017 Last Updated at 00:55 IST
The company recently said that in FY18 it would invest Rs 2,500 crore in passenger car business and Rs 1,500 crore in CVs
Tata Steel back on the growth path
October 21, 2017 Last Updated at 00:47 IST
In the next five years, Tata Steel has a target of doubling capacity in India through a mix of organic and inorganic options
Full text of Cyrus Mistry's letter to Tata Sons Board
Were Cyrus Mistry's powers curtailed? Tatas will have to answer many questions
Tata Motors couldn't shut down Nano due to emotional reasons: Takeaways from Mistry's letter
We don't work with Nano gliders: Ratan Tata investee firm
Sebi, stock exchanges seek report from Tatas