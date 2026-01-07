Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Inox Clean Energy ties up ₹3,100 crore in equity for capacity expansion

Inox Clean Energy ties up ₹3,100 crore in equity for capacity expansion

Inox Clean Energy ties up ₹3,100 crore equity from global and domestic investors to fund IPP growth and solar manufacturing expansion, valuing the firm at ₹50,000 crore

Inox Clean Energy Limited

The company is currently in advanced stages of acquisition of a multi-gigawatt IPP portfolio and an integrated solar manufacturing facility based outside India

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 3:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Inox Clean Energy Ltd today announced that the company, along with its subsidiary Inox Solar, has tied up ₹3,100 crore equity from foreign and domestic investors, including California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS, the largest pension fund in the US), SUN Group Global, Authum Investments, and other investors.
 
The INOXGFL Group company said the equity was tied up at a pre-money valuation of around ₹50,000 crore, and the funds will be utilised for capacity expansion across both the Independent Power Producer (IPP) and solar manufacturing verticals.
 
Inox Clean had recently acquired the Indian renewable IPP portfolios of Vibrant Energy, a Macquarie-owned IPP platform, and SunSource Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Netherlands-headquartered MNC SHV Energy, cumulatively totalling around 1.6 gigawatt (GW).
 
 
“The latest equity tie-up will aid the company in achieving its target of 10 GW of installed IPP capacity as well as 11 GW of integrated solar module manufacturing capacity by 2027-28, which is expected to generate consolidated annual revenues of ₹30,000 crore,” Inox Clean said in a statement.
 
The company is currently in advanced stages of acquisition of a multi-gigawatt IPP portfolio and an integrated solar manufacturing facility based outside India.
 
“With a presence across multiple key growth geographies globally, Inox Clean has large-scale and diversified growth opportunities over the next decade, backed by a business model that minimises balance-sheet and execution risks, maximises returns, and optimises utilisation of excess cash for furthering growth,” Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group, said.
 
INOXGFL Group is present in chemicals and renewable energy segments, with three listed entities under its umbrella, including Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Inox Wind and Inox Green Energy Services.
 

More From This Section

deepinder goyal

Eternal gets GST demand order of ₹3.7 crore with interest, penalty

Tata power

Tata Power to set up ₹6,675 crore 10 GW manufacturing facility in Andhra

lenovo

Lenovo aims to double India business in 3 years; bets on AI, smartphones

Infosys

Infosys ties up with AWS to scale enterprise use of generative AI

Amazon Pay, Amazon

Amazon Pay partners with 7 financial entities for fixed deposits

Topics : Inox Renewables clean energy equity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayJana Nayagan Advance BookingICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon