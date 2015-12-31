-
January 04, 2017, Wednesday
India emerged as key player on climate issues in 2016
Ratifying the Paris agreement and playing a constructive role in the Marrakesh climate summit, India emerged as key player on ...
-
December 02, 2016, Friday
Kolkata receives best cities award for tackling climate change
Kolkata received the award during the C40 Mayors Summit held in Mexico City
-
November 24, 2016, Thursday
From electric cars to phasing out coal: These things can limit global warming to 1.5°C
While the long-term focus is on 2050 or 2100, what matters now is the next ten years
-
November 19, 2016, Saturday
Marrakech: Developed countries use rules to break the climate law
Skewed start to writing the rulebook for Paris Agreement by 2018
-
November 17, 2016, Thursday
CEOs, leaders urge Donald Trump to stand by Paris climate agreement
Before his election, Trump had called climate change a 'hoax' perpetrated by China
-
November 16, 2016, Wednesday
Marrakech climate talks: India calls for ratifying Doha amendments to Kyoto Protocol
The 1997 Kyoto protocol demanded targeted emission cuts from rich and industrialised countries
-
November 15, 2016, Tuesday
World set for hottest year on record: World Meteorological Organization
On the positive side, the Antarctic ozone hole in 2016 was one of the smallest of the last decade
-
November 14, 2016, Monday
Rich countries against Climate Change Adaptation Fund continuing
India and other developing countries demand it remain under Paris Agreement
-
November 14, 2016, Monday
Global carbon emissions remain flat for a third year
Researchers identified decreased use of coal in China and the US as the main reason behind the three-year slowdown
-
November 12, 2016, Saturday
UN chief confident of Trump, says Paris climate deal won't be undone
Ban Ki Moon said he was sure that Trump, who has made worrying statements earlier, will gauge the seriousness of the deal
-
September 29, 2016, Thursday
Climate change: Air transport sector looks to reduce carbon footprint
Climate change topped the agenda at the opening of the International Civil Aviation Organization's triennial meeting
-
May 02, 2016, Monday
World's top 500 investors ignoring climate change: Study
However, 157 investors managing a total of $14.2 trillion were taking 'first steps' towards addressing climate change.
-
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
El Nino may spread cholera-like diseases across oceans: Researchers
These included a devastating cholera outbreak in Peru in 1990, leading to over 13,000 deaths.
-
February 09, 2016, Tuesday
Climate change likely to extend for next 10,000 years: Study
The study also found that coastal submersion could displace as many as 1.3 billion people worldwide.
-
February 02, 2016, Tuesday
Climate change boosted 'once-a-century' floods: Study
Has also significantly enhanced the risk of the severe winter storms that ravaged southern England two years ago
-
January 18, 2016, Monday
2015 a 'tipping point' for climate change: Experts
Scientists reported last week that climate change has probably pushed back the next Ice Age by 50,000 years
-
January 13, 2016, Wednesday
Priorities of developing nations must be centre of attention: India on 2030 Agenda
India's Permanent Representative to the UN underscored that India will push for unity among developing countries
-
January 12, 2016, Tuesday
Beijing to end coal usage by 2020 to reduce smog
Beijing will replace coal-fired heating stoves with those powered by electricity or gas in 400 villages this year
-
January 12, 2016, Tuesday
Time to turn climate pledges into concrete action: France
The historical climate agreement reached last month will come into effect by 2020
-
December 31, 2015, Thursday
Record El Nino, climate change drive extreme weather
El Ninos, which emerge every four to seven years on average and run from October through January, are triggered by a shift in ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
You are here » Home » Current Affairs » Climate Change » News